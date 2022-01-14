President Muhammadu Buhari says his regime has done its best and will continue to do more by pursuing coherent and consistent policies to deal with terrorism.

This is as he urged Nigerians to be fair to his government in assessing the security issue in the country by reflecting on what it obtained when he took over in 2015, and the successes as well as performance which mark a decisive break from the past; particularly in the Northeast and the South-South, adding that the Northwest which had given the nation some “headache” will experience a turnaround for the better.

Buhari spoke on Friday during a visit to the State House, Abuja, by the Grand Khalifa of the Tijjaniyya Islamic Movement World-Wide, Tidjani Ali Bin Arabi.

The President, who said the current regime is well aware of its responsibility regarding security, urged citizens to take responsibility and show interest in their safety and complement what the government is doing.

He said, “We have done our best, and we will continue to do more by pursuing coherent and consistent policies to deal with terrorism. I hope God will listen to our prayers.”

To the Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, who brought the Grand Khalifa to Nigeria, Buhari said, “We thank you for inviting them to come to pray for peace and stability in our country. We are grateful that they agreed to come.”

Ganduje, in introducing the Khalifa and his delegation, which included the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero and the leader of the Tijjaniyya Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, said the Kano State government invited the Tijjaniyya World Leader to the country to lead faithful in prayer considering the complexities around security in particular.

He said the visit of the Grand Khalifa had also rekindled the old ties between the Tijjaniya and the many cultural and educational institutions in Nigeria.

The Tijjaniyya leader in the country, Bauchi and the Grand Khalifa, Bin Arabi, extolled the existing cordial relations between Nigeria and Algeria and prayed for guidance and blessings for the country and its leaders.

Speaking to State House Correspondents afterwards, Ganduje said the Grand Khalifa’s visit is meant to rekindle the relationship “because Kano is an old civilization, with so many Ulama (Islamic scholars) from Algeria hundreds of years ago, who came to Kano to assist the development of Sharia leadership.

Source: Legit.ng