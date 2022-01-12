A disturbing video showing comedian De General’s encounter with some NDLEA officials has surfaced in the online community

The entertainer went live on his Instagram page after the officials gained entry into his home and one of them tried to stop him

Social media users had different things to say with some noting that the officials should have no problem with their actions being recorded

Popular comedian De General has given his fans and followers on social media a cause for concern after going live on Instagram to film his encounter with some officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

In a portion of the live session which has now gone viral on social media, a female officer was seen questioning the humour merchant and noting that he has no right to record what was unfolding in his apartment.

Video shows moment NDLEA officers busted skit maker De General's apartment. Photo: @iam_degeneral

Source: Instagram

An enraged De General, however, maintained that he had every right to record and show the world what was going on.

Another male officer who was present tried to calm the situation but this was followed by an unidentified individual knocking off the mobile phone from the person who was holding it.

This was followed by the officials launching a physical attack on the entertainer.

Check out the clip as seen online below:

Reactions

mykehoneyland said:

"If they have a warrant no issue, but they should be transparent and not be concerned about video being made."

iamsmilebaba said:

"The world already saw their faces and they already complicated their case by saying bring handcuffs. No search warrant nothing. Nigeria jaga jaga."

dapeterzstudios said:

"Why does Nigeria law enforcement agencies mostly burst in people's house in the middle of the night like robbers? Arent they powerful to make an arrest daytime? Just asking pls."

ekuapaula_ said:

"Oppression ear and there ‍♀️later they will say no be them."

gylliananthonette said:

"It’s an inside job..Na insider tell them to come at the time they will be around..I hope they are safe now."

