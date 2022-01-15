Some influential persons in Rivers state are into oil bunkering as revealed by the state government on Friday, January 14

Governor Nyesom Wike disclosed that even some top security persons like the DPO in Emuhua LGA are guilty of the crime

Wike discovering this, said such persons cannot reside with him in the state while he remains the governor

Governor Nyesom Wike on Friday, January 14, during a meeting with the leadership of the police in Rivers, named some big shots who are into oil bunkering.

The Rives governor named as one of the top suspects, the DPO in Emohua Local Government Area (LGA), PM News reports.

Wike who thanked the commissioner for police in the state for transferring the DPO stated that the high-ranking officer must leave the state.

The Rivers governor said the DPO cannot stay with him in the state (Photo: Rivers State Government)

The governor said it is quite unfortunate that persons who should enforce the laws of the land are violating them.

The outspoken governor said while he remains the leader of the state, he cannot allow such a person to remain in Rivers.

He revealed:

“It’s unfortunate for this country how security people will be involved in illegal bunkering. I can’t believe it. Mr. CP, I thank you for transferring the DPO in Rumuji, who owns a refinery. But the man must leave here, not transferred. He must leave this state.

“I can’t be governor here and security man owns an illegal refinery. No, it is not possible, the man has to go. Take him to wherever they allow bunkering.

“Transfer the man, and tell him to leave. He is a complete saboteur. I mean, how can security men be the ones involved in this. What kind of country are we?”

Wike vowed that whoever is involved in any crime in Rivers, irrespective of his status must be tracked, arrested, and prosecuted.

