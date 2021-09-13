Nigerians have been assured that the unidentified gunmen who attacked a prison facility in Kogi state will be brought to justice

Sola Fasure, the media adviser to Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of interior disclosed this in a statement on Monday, September 13

According to Fasure, one soldier and policeman unfortunately lost their lives during the attack while two guards haven't been accounted for

Abuja - A manhunt has been launched for the yet to be identified gunmen who attacked the Kabba Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kogi state, Daily Trust reports.

According to Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of interior, security operatives are already pursuing the escaped inmates after the facility was breached.

The minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said security operatives are already pursuing the inmates who escaped from a prison in Kogi state. Photo credit: @RaufAregbesola

Sola Fasure, the minister's media adviser noted that Aregbesola had been briefed by Haliru Nababa, the Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS).

Fasure in another report by Daily Nigerian said that during the attack, security officers made up of 15 soldiers, 10 police officers and 10 armed guards fought gallantly to repel the attack.

However, one soldier and a policeman on duty lost their lives during the incident.

While urging the public to stay calm, the minister said security forces would find the attackers and bring them to justice.

Gunmen attack Nigerian prison, free 240 inmates

Recall that 240 inmates at the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) in Kabba escaped from the facility on Sunday, September 12.

This happened after an armed gang attacked the prison in the night killing the military officers as confirmed by the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS)'s spokesman, Francis Enobore.

Enobore, however, said the comptroller–general, ordered a recapture of more prisoners after some of them who escaped were rearrested on Monday, September 13.

Security agents foil attempted jailbreak in Kano prison facility

Meanwhile, security agents prevented an attempt by some inmates to foment trouble and escape from the Kano central prison, Kurmawa in Kano state on the evening of Thursday, April 22.

The incident occurred when the inmates numbering about 150 staged a protest that officials should allow them to consume illicit drugs and use other items such as handset smuggled into the facility by yet-to-be-identified persons.

The inmates were reportedly protesting the poor quality of food they were served for iftar (Muslim breaking of fast), despite a befitting arrangement put in place by a popular philanthropist.

