MultiChoice said it is ready to move active DStv and GOtv subscribers to new packages from November 5, 2026, at no extra cost

The restructuring introduces four new subscription tiers for each platform

MultiChoice CEO Kemi Omotosho unveiled the changes at a media briefing in Lagos

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

MultiChoice has announced it will automatically upgrade active DStv and GOtv subscribers to new subscription packages from November 5, 2026, without charging additional fees for the transition.

The company announced the development at a media briefing held at its Victoria Island headquarters in Lagos, where Chief Executive Officer Kemi Omotosho unveiled a major restructuring of its pay-TV offerings across African markets.

MultiChoice has announced free automatic upgrades for active DStv and GOtv subscribers Photo: sa

Source: UGC

The new DStv tiers are Starter, Select, Sports and Premium, while GOtv customers will have four options: Easy, Starter, Select and Sports.

MultiChoice said the changes are part of its DStv Expect More campaign, aimed at simplifying its subscription structure and delivering better value to customers.

How DStv subscribers will be migrated

Existing DStv Access subscribers will move to the new Starter package, Family subscribers to Select, Compact subscribers to Sports, and Compact Plus subscribers to Premium.

The company said every migrated subscriber would receive at least the content available on their previous plan, with some gaining access to additional channels.

Customers who had paid several months in advance would retain their existing packages until those subscription periods expire.

Omotosho told journalists:

"What we will say is that you will not get less than what you paid for. So, at the minimum, you get what you paid for."

She added that the company was reviewing whether prepaid subscribers could receive additional content, although no decision had been finalised.

New package prices and what subscribers will get

Monthly subscription rates under the new DStv structure are as follows:

Starter: N6,000

Select: N11,000

Sports: N21,000

Premium: N44,500

This means subscribers on lower-tier packages can enjoy content worth up to N44,500 under the new promotion while paying just N21,000 to renew subscriptions.

The new DStv structure replaces the previous package arrangement with Starter, Select, Sports and Premium options. Photo: AFP

Source: Facebook

More options for DSTV subscribers

MultiChoice Nigeria's Senior Vice President of Communications, Tope Oshunkeye, said the packages would feature refreshed sports and entertainment content.

The SuperSport KICKOFF channel will carry selected football fixtures, including the Premier League Match of the Week and some UEFA Champions League matches.

The Sports package provides access to all Premier League and UEFA Champions League matches, while Premium subscribers will also get Formula 1, MotoGP, tennis and golf coverage, PremiumTimes reports.

On the entertainment side, M-Net Movies+ will combine the content of the former M-Net Movies 1 and M-Net Movies 2 channels, while Africa Magic Family has been rebranded as Africa Magic+.

Omotosho said the overhaul followed the company's recognition that its previous subscription structure needed significant changes.

MultiChoice shuts down another streaming platform

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MultiChoice has discontinued its GOtv Stream mobile application, ending a service that allowed subscribers to watch selected GOtv channels on their phones and tablets.

A notice published on the GOtv Stream website confirmed the closure, directing customers to return to their television decoders.

The app has also been removed from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Source: Legit.ng