A 34-year-old Ugandan woman, Farida Nansubuga, was intercepted at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on November 3, 2026

Nansubuga had travelled to Nigeria with her church for a prayer session at SCOAN but stayed behind after her delegation returned to Uganda

NDLEA operatives found 87 wraps of coca1ne weighing 1.150kg strapped beneath two layers of underwear around her pelvic region

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ikeja, Lagos State - A Ugandan woman, Farida Nansubuga, who had come to Nigeria on a church trip was arrested at Lagos airport on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, after drug enforcement operatives found nearly 90 wraps of coca1ne strapped to her body.

The 34- year-old woman Ugandan was stopped at the screening point of Terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

NDLEA finds 1.15kg illict drugs beneath underwear of Ugandan woman at Lagos airport. Photo credit: @ndlea_nigeria

Source: Twitter

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, the operatives were working alongside aviation security personnel during a joint passenger screening exercise.

Babafemi added that the woman was stopped when she was about to board a flight back to Uganda.

He made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

A routine body search raised suspicion of a concealed substance around her pelvic area, prompting officials to move her to a private search room for a more thorough examination.

The secondary search produced 87 wraps of coca1ne with a combined gross weight of 1.150 kilograms, held in place beneath two layers of underwear.

How the drug run was arranged

Nansubuga told investigators she arrived in Nigeria on October 29, 2026, as part of a church group that had come for a prayer session at The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in the Ikotun Egbe area of Lagos.

When the rest of her group flew home, she remained behind at the instruction of a friend in Uganda identified only as Joy.

Joy, she said, connected her with a contact in Nigeria. On the morning of her scheduled departure, that contact sent a vehicle to bring her to a hotel, where he handed over the drugs and told her to conceal them under her clothing to avoid detection at the airport.

Nansubuga said no specific fee was agreed in advance, but she expected to receive at least US$1,000 once she delivered the consignment successfully in Uganda.

NDLEA intercepts suspect before departure

The arrest was made before Nansubuga could board her flight. The NDLEA operatives acted on observations made during the joint screening exercise, which is designed to detect exactly this kind of concealment at airport departure points.

The agency has not yet released a statement on any charges preferred against the suspect or whether her contact in Nigeria is being pursued.

NDLEA arrests South African woman at Lagos airport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a 34-year-old South African woman was caught at Lagos airport with 36.65kg of illicit drugs hidden inside two travelling bags.

A 62-year-old Nigerian-American grandmother and realtor from Texas was nabbed with 9.45kg of cannab1s on arrival from Houston.

A car dealer linked to the coca1ne syndicate was tracked to his Lagos residence and arrested days after the initial bust.

Source: Legit.ng