Eric Chelle named a 25-man Super Eagles squad for the AFCON 2027 qualifier doubleheader against Tanzania, with several notable players left out

Victor Osimhen is unavailable again after picking up a knee injury during Galatasaray's Champions League match against Stuttgart

Maduka Okoye's absence from the squad follows his controversial late arrival at camp during the September qualifiers

Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle has released his 25-man squad for the Super Eagles' Africa Cup of Nations 2027 qualifier matches against Tanzania, with the absence of several prominent players drawing attention from Nigerian football fans.

Nigeria will take on the Taifa Stars in a matchday three and four doubleheader, with the East Africans already securing their place as co-hosts of the tournament.

Eric Chelle excludes key players from AFCON 2027 qualifier squad. Photo by Torbjorn Tande.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles sit second in Group L on three points, having beaten Madagascar 2-1 before suffering a 3-0 defeat to group leaders Guinea-Bissau, as noted by the NFF.

Victor Osimhen sidelined again

The most significant absentee is Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, who sustained a knee injury during his club's UEFA Champions League victory over Stuttgart.

The forward had already missed September's qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau due to a groin problem, meaning he will once again sit out crucial national team fixtures.

With Osimhen unavailable, Chelle turned to Taiwo Awoniyi, Tolu Arokodare and Akor Adams to fill the attacking positions, all three of whom were part of the September squad.

The omissions that raised further questions include George Ilenikhena, who scored on his debut in September, as well as Kelechi Iheanacho and Gift Orban, both of whom have been in strong form in Turkey.

Reports from Afrik-Foot indicate that the Saudi-based Ilenikhena was left out for tactical reasons, with the selected attackers better suited to Chelle's current system.

Key omissions in midfield and goal

In midfield, Frank Onyeka and Raphael Onyedika were left out of the squad, though the returns of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Tochukwu Nnadi and Alhassan Yusuf gave Chelle more options to work with in that area.

Between the posts, Maduka Okoye did not make the cut, with Chelle opting for Stanley Nwabali, Francis Uzoho and Arthur Okonkwo as his three goalkeepers.

Okoye's exclusion was not entirely unexpected following his late arrival at camp in September, when the goalkeeper extended his stay beyond his permitted leave to attend the Milan fashion show.

Galatasaray confirms Osimhen’s injury return

Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray confirmed that Victor Osimhen will be out for an estimated three weeks after his injury against Stuttgart.

The club confirmed that the striker underwent a successful arthroscopic surgery to remove a free bone fragment from his knee.

Source: Legit.ng