Germany's Federal Employment Agency published five practical tips to help foreign workers improve their chances during the job application process

The agency also offers free web tutorials covering topics such as job applications and interview preparation for prospective workers

Foreign workers can receive direct placement support from the Federal Employment Agency, including document checks and employer connections across Germany

Germany's Federal Employment Agency has shared five concrete tips aimed at helping foreign workers improve their chances of securing employment in the country.

The guidance, published on the agency's official website, comes as Germany continues to attract skilled workers from abroad seeking better opportunities in Europe's largest economy.

Germany lists 5 important tips to help foreign workers land job faster. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Tips Germany gives foreign job seekers

1. According to the Federal Employment Agency, applicants should start by thoroughly researching the specific requirements of any role they target, rather than applying broadly without preparation.

2. Understanding the company itself is equally important, with the agency advising candidates to familiarise themselves with the organisation before submitting any application.

3. Cover letters, the agency noted, should clearly explain why the applicant is the right fit for both the role and the company.

4. Crucially, the same cover letter should never be sent to multiple employers. Each application should be tailored specifically to the job on offer and the company receiving it.

5. Finally, the agency recommends applying to several positions at the same time to broaden the chances of a successful outcome.

As an added resource, the Federal Employment Agency provides free web tutorials on subjects including job applications and interview techniques, which foreign applicants can access to sharpen their approach.

How German Federal Employment Agency supports foreign workers

Beyond the tips, the Federal Employment Agency offers a placement service with several practical benefits for people relocating to Germany for work.

The agency maintains extensive connections with employers across multiple sectors throughout the country, which puts it in a strong position to match candidates with roles that suit their qualifications.

It also informs applicants of the specific requirements they need to meet before they can legally work in Germany and reviews application documents to identify anything that may be missing or insufficient.

Foreign nationals looking for work in Germany can also explore the EURES job exchange, which is the European Union's official employment platform, as an additional channel for finding opportunities.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng