The funeral announcement for gospel singer Toluwanisings was shared on his Instagram page, confirming burial plans in Ibadan

The lying-in-state and burial service were scheduled for Monday, 9 November 2026, at Banjola Event and Conference Center in Alakia

Fans and fellow musicians flooded the comments with emotional tributes, struggling to accept that the singer was truly gone

Gospel singer Toluwanisings is set to be laid to rest in Ibadan, with his funeral scheduled for Monday, 9 November 2026, at the Banjola Event and Conference Center, No. 20, Hope Road, Alakia, Ibadan.

The funeral announcement was shared directly on his official Instagram page on Monday, November, 9, 2026, and carried the words:

Toluwanisings' family finally ends the drama over his burial as they agree to lay him to rest in Ibadan, Oyo state. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

"Forever in our Hearts, always in our lives." The programme began with a lying-in-state from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, followed by the burial service from 10:00AM to 11:00AM.

The announcement came after a period of family drama surrounding the singer's burial, making the confirmation of a date a bittersweet moment for those who loved him and his music.

Fans in disbelief as Toluwanisings' family shares the next step to take after they ended their drama. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Here is the Instagram post announcing the burial of the late singer:

Fans react to Toluwanisings' burial announcement

The post drew an outpouring of grief from fans, fellow musicians and members of the gospel community who could barely find words to describe their pain.

@pejubaby shared:

"Since you left I can't listen to your songs anymore I am always so afraid May your soul rest in peace. Feels so unreal"

@jenniferahonenmusic offered:

"Rest in peace dear brother"

@dressesbylami said:

"Hmmm, rest well my fav. You are forever missed."

@ademiposiadeoye expressed:

"Ahhhhh!!! This still feels like a dream to me!!! Oluwa ooo!!"

@highest_sabaoth wrote:

"Some voices are heard, but yours was felt deep in the soul. You may have stopped singing, but your voice will echo through generations. Rest in eternal peace, Goodnight."

@denikealli added:

"@toluwanisings your songs will always minister to me…. Thanks so much for being a vessel unto Christ. May your soul rest in peace and may the Lord uphold and comfort your wife and children amen"

The depth of feeling in the comments section made it clear that Toluwanisings was far more than a performer to those who followed his work. His music, described by many as something that reached beyond the ears and touched the spirit, left a lasting mark on the Nigerian gospel space.

Doctor Zo shares take about Toluwanisings

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian doctor Zo claimed that a defibrillator could have given gospel singer Toluwanisings a 50 to 60 per cent chance of survival after he slumped and died in Nigeria.

The doctor, drawing from his professional experience, revealed that he had personally used the life-saving device to revive five patients who collapsed in different hospitals throughout his career.

His comments reignited discussions about the importance of having essential emergency medical equipment readily available in Nigerian hospitals. Doctor Zo also criticised the Nigerian government over its spending priorities, arguing that more attention should be given to providing life-saving medical equipment rather than spending money on city buses

Source: Legit.ng