The UK Home Office announced a new earned settlement model that replaces the near-automatic five-year route to permanent residence for migrants

High earners and select public service workers will qualify for settlement in as few as three to five years under the reformed system

An estimated 500,000 migrants will now wait longer than five years to settle in the UK, with many facing a new 10-year default period

The UK Home Office has overhauled the rules governing how migrants can obtain settled status in the country, ending the near-automatic pathway that previously allowed most people to apply after five years.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper presented the new framework to Parliament on November 2, 2026, introducing what the government calls an "earned settlement model," under which a migrant's wait for permanent residence will depend on their earnings, occupation, and character.

UK identifies foreign nationals who can apply for permanent residence in 10 years. Photo credit: Dirk Von Mallinckrodt, WPA Pool

Source: Getty Images

UK permanent residency: Who qualifies and when?

Under the new system, migrants are divided into three broad groups based on their contribution:

1. The highest earners will be able to apply for settlement after just three years.

2. Those earning above £50,271 annually, as well as certain public service workers in healthcare and education — including doctors, nurses, and teachers — will remain eligible after five years.

3. Everyone else will face a new default waiting period of 10 years before they can apply for settled status.

Migrants who do not meet the threshold for the five-year route — roughly one quarter of the total — will be offered a fresh five-year visa.

Only after completing that visa period will they become eligible to apply for settlement, effectively placing them on the 10-year track.

A similar arrangement applies to public service workers in healthcare and education who arrived during the same period but fall outside the qualifying criteria.

UK permanent residency: Why the government is making the change

The Home Office described settled status as a "significant privilege" because it grants holders unrestricted access to the labour market, the National Health Service, and the welfare system.

The government argues the previous five-year route did not adequately reflect the value of that status.

The reforms are projected to affect an estimated 500,000 people who will now wait longer than the original five years to settle.

The Home Office said the change is expected to reduce welfare spending by billions of pounds. No one will be compelled to leave the country as a result of the new rules, and all affected migrants will have the opportunity to apply for the new visas that lead to eventual settlement.

Settlement rules will otherwise continue to be assessed at the point of application, consistent with longstanding British and international practice.

Requirements for settlement in the UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK published the requirements for settlement in Britain.

Legit.ng reported that the UK government replaced its near-automatic five-year settlement rule with a new earned settlement model tied to earnings and character.

The requirements cover criminal history, language ability, financial obligations, and work contribution records.

Source: Legit.ng