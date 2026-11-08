Canada Lists 5 Orphaned Relatives Eligible for Permanent Residence Through Sponsorship
- Canada has outlined five categories of orphaned relatives that citizens and permanent residents are eligible to sponsor for permanent residency
- The Canadian government has set four specific conditions that orphaned relatives must meet before they can qualify under the sponsorship programme
- Canada has also listed several circumstances that automatically disqualify an orphaned relative from being sponsored, regardless of their age or relationship
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Canada has opened a sponsorship pathway for citizens and permanent residents who wish to bring certain orphaned relatives into the country as permanent residents, but the eligibility rules are specific and strictly applied.
The Canadian government has identified five types of relatives who can be sponsored under this programme:
Canada: orphaned relatives eligible for sponsorship
1. Orphaned brothers
2. Orphaned sisters
3. Orphaned nephews
4. Orphaned nieces
5. Orphaned grandchildren
For any of these relatives to qualify, four conditions must all be satisfied. The relative must be connected to the sponsor by blood or adoption, must be under 18 years of age, must have lost both parents, and must be single, meaning they are not married or in a common-law partnership.
Situations that disqualify a relative
Canada draws a firm line on who does not qualify under this pathway. If one or both parents are still living, the sponsorship application will not be accepted, regardless of the family circumstances.
Beyond that, several other situations also render a relative ineligible. These include cases where the parents' whereabouts are simply unknown, where parents have abandoned the child without being confirmed dead, or where another person is caring for the child while one or both parents remain alive.
Children whose parents are currently imprisoned or otherwise detained by authorities also fall outside the scope of this sponsorship category, even if the child has no practical caregiver at home.
The conditions reflect Canada's intent to reserve this sponsorship route for genuinely orphaned minors rather than children who are separated from living parents due to circumstances such as incarceration or abandonment.
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Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada had announced changes to its Express Entry system, effective November 3, 2026, to give additional points to skilled foreign workers with eligible Canadian work experience or qualifying job offers in high-wage occupations.
The new rules cover occupations in sectors such as healthcare, engineering, technology, education, and skilled trades.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng