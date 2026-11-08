Canada has outlined five categories of orphaned relatives that citizens and permanent residents are eligible to sponsor for permanent residency

The Canadian government has set four specific conditions that orphaned relatives must meet before they can qualify under the sponsorship programme

Canada has also listed several circumstances that automatically disqualify an orphaned relative from being sponsored, regardless of their age or relationship

Canada has opened a sponsorship pathway for citizens and permanent residents who wish to bring certain orphaned relatives into the country as permanent residents, but the eligibility rules are specific and strictly applied.

The Canadian government has identified five types of relatives who can be sponsored under this programme:

Canada outlines 4 conditions orphaned relatives must meet to qualify for sponsorship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg/Epoxydude

Source: Getty Images

Canada: orphaned relatives eligible for sponsorship

1. Orphaned brothers

2. Orphaned sisters

3. Orphaned nephews

4. Orphaned nieces

5. Orphaned grandchildren

For any of these relatives to qualify, four conditions must all be satisfied. The relative must be connected to the sponsor by blood or adoption, must be under 18 years of age, must have lost both parents, and must be single, meaning they are not married or in a common-law partnership.

Situations that disqualify a relative

Canada draws a firm line on who does not qualify under this pathway. If one or both parents are still living, the sponsorship application will not be accepted, regardless of the family circumstances.

Beyond that, several other situations also render a relative ineligible. These include cases where the parents' whereabouts are simply unknown, where parents have abandoned the child without being confirmed dead, or where another person is caring for the child while one or both parents remain alive.

Children whose parents are currently imprisoned or otherwise detained by authorities also fall outside the scope of this sponsorship category, even if the child has no practical caregiver at home.

The conditions reflect Canada's intent to reserve this sponsorship route for genuinely orphaned minors rather than children who are separated from living parents due to circumstances such as incarceration or abandonment.

Extra immigration points: Canada names workers eligible

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada had announced changes to its Express Entry system, effective November 3, 2026, to give additional points to skilled foreign workers with eligible Canadian work experience or qualifying job offers in high-wage occupations.

The new rules cover occupations in sectors such as healthcare, engineering, technology, education, and skilled trades.

Source: Legit.ng