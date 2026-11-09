Saudi Arabia published a detailed 14-step procedure foreigners must complete to obtain an Umrah visa through an official digital platform

Applicants must submit personal and passport details, travel information, and required documents as part of the process

The visa is issued electronically upon approval, and travellers must also obtain an Umrah permit via the Nusuk platform before departure

Saudi Arabia has laid out 14 steps that foreign nationals are required to follow when applying for an Umrah visa, covering everything from account creation to printing documents before travel.

The process is conducted entirely online through the KSA Visa Platform, where applicants must first access the site and select the Umrah Visa service.

Saudi Arabia requires pilgrims to complete a 14-step Umrah visa application process online through the KSA Visa Platform before travel. Photo credit: Mofa

Source: UGC

New users are required to create an account, while returning users can log in directly to begin their application.

How to complete the umrah visa application

Once logged in, applicants must fill in their personal and passport details, then provide information about their travel plans and accommodation arrangements.

Supporting documents must be attached to the application, and medical insurance must either be issued through the platform or added if already held.

Before submitting, applicants are required to review the full application and confirm the accuracy of all data entered. Payment of the applicable fees is made electronically through the platform. After submission, applicants can monitor the progress of their request directly on the platform.

Upon approval, the visa is issued electronically. Applicants must then obtain an Umrah permit separately through the Nusuk platform, which is the official portal for managing pilgrim services in Saudi Arabia. Both the visa and the permit must be printed before travelling.

Full list of steps required

The complete process, as published by Saudi authorities, is as follows:

1. Access the KSA Visa Platform

2. Select the Umrah Visa service

3. Create an account or log in

4. Fill in the personal details and passport details

5. Enter the travel and accommodation information

6. Attach the required documents

7. Issue or add the medical insurance

8. Review the request and verify the accuracy of the data

9. Pay the fees electronically

10. Submit the request electronically

11. Track the request status through the platform

12. The visa is issued electronically upon approval

13. Issue the Umrah permit through the Nusuk platform

14. Print the visa and the permit before travel

Prospective pilgrims are advised to ensure all details are correct before submission, as errors in personal or travel information could affect the outcome of their application.

Saudi Arabia opens tourist visa access

Legit.ng earlier reported that Saudi Arabia has opened its doors to travellers from four additional countries, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announcing on Thursday, November 5, 2026, that citizens of Mexico, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Serbia are now eligible for tourist visas to enter the Kingdom.

Source: Legit.ng