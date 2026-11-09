Saudi Arabia Lists 14 Steps Foreigners Must Follow to Get an Umrah Permit and Visa
- Saudi Arabia published a detailed 14-step procedure foreigners must complete to obtain an Umrah visa through an official digital platform
- Applicants must submit personal and passport details, travel information, and required documents as part of the process
- The visa is issued electronically upon approval, and travellers must also obtain an Umrah permit via the Nusuk platform before departure
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Saudi Arabia has laid out 14 steps that foreign nationals are required to follow when applying for an Umrah visa, covering everything from account creation to printing documents before travel.
The process is conducted entirely online through the KSA Visa Platform, where applicants must first access the site and select the Umrah Visa service.
New users are required to create an account, while returning users can log in directly to begin their application.
How to complete the umrah visa application
Once logged in, applicants must fill in their personal and passport details, then provide information about their travel plans and accommodation arrangements.
Supporting documents must be attached to the application, and medical insurance must either be issued through the platform or added if already held.
Before submitting, applicants are required to review the full application and confirm the accuracy of all data entered. Payment of the applicable fees is made electronically through the platform. After submission, applicants can monitor the progress of their request directly on the platform.
Upon approval, the visa is issued electronically. Applicants must then obtain an Umrah permit separately through the Nusuk platform, which is the official portal for managing pilgrim services in Saudi Arabia. Both the visa and the permit must be printed before travelling.
Full list of steps required
The complete process, as published by Saudi authorities, is as follows:
1. Access the KSA Visa Platform
2. Select the Umrah Visa service
3. Create an account or log in
4. Fill in the personal details and passport details
5. Enter the travel and accommodation information
6. Attach the required documents
7. Issue or add the medical insurance
8. Review the request and verify the accuracy of the data
9. Pay the fees electronically
10. Submit the request electronically
11. Track the request status through the platform
12. The visa is issued electronically upon approval
13. Issue the Umrah permit through the Nusuk platform
14. Print the visa and the permit before travel
Prospective pilgrims are advised to ensure all details are correct before submission, as errors in personal or travel information could affect the outcome of their application.
Saudi Arabia opens tourist visa access
Legit.ng earlier reported that Saudi Arabia has opened its doors to travellers from four additional countries, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announcing on Thursday, November 5, 2026, that citizens of Mexico, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Serbia are now eligible for tourist visas to enter the Kingdom.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.