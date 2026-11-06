Juventus sports consultant Nicola Penta named Victor Osimhen as the club's top transfer priority for the January window, suggesting a structured payment deal

Penta revealed that Osimhen was previously close to joining Juventus before an unspecified development ended the move

Galatasaray confirmed Osimhen will undergo knee surgery after picking up an injury during their match against Stuttgart

Juventus are eyeing Victor Osimhen as their primary January transfer target, but the Nigeria international faces an immediate setback after Galatasaray confirmed he will need surgery on his left knee.

Sports consultant and lawyer Nicola Penta, who has close connections with the Juventus leadership, made the claims during an appearance on TMW Radio.

Juventus could make Victor Osimhen their major transfer target when the January transfer window opens. Photo by BSR Agency

Source: Getty Images

According to PM Parrot, Penta said finding a centre-forward is the club's most urgent task when the January window opens, and he singled out Osimhen as the man best suited to fill that role.

Penta's case for an Osimhen deal

Penta revealed that the Nigerian striker had come close to completing a move to Turin before some unidentified development caused the deal to collapse.

He went on to suggest that Juventus could structure an offer of between €30 million and €40 million upfront, with the remaining fee paid in instalments, as a way to make the transfer financially workable.

Osimhen already has history with Juventus on the pitch.

Last season, the 27-year-old forward scored the goal that knocked the Turin club out of the UEFA Champions League, a moment that may have reinforced his profile among Italian football circles.

Osimhen injury blow for Galatasaray

Any transfer speculation around Osimhen is now complicated by the news that he will undergo surgery following a knee sprain sustained during Galatasaray's match against Stuttgart, Turkish outlet Haberler reports.

The Turkish club confirmed the injury and said the surgery would take place on Saturday, November 7.

The timing could not be worse for Galatasaray.

Osimhen has been in outstanding form this season, scoring 10 goals and setting up three more in just 11 appearances across all competitions in the 2026-27 campaign.

He is the club's leading scorer and also sits at the top of the Super Lig scoring charts.

What Osimhen's injury means for both clubs

For Galatasaray, losing their most effective attacker to surgery is a significant blow to their domestic and European ambitions.

The Turkish champions will now have to plan without their key forward for a period that is yet to be confirmed.

For Juventus, the injury could work in either direction.

On one hand, it may lower the market value of the player in negotiations.

On the other, some clubs may be hesitant to commit a large fee for a striker who is recovering from an operation.

Much will depend on the timeline of Osimhen's recovery and how Galatasaray assess their options in January.

Osimhen arrives training in ₦1.5bn Ferrari

Legit.ng previously reported about Osimhen’s arrival at Galatasaray training in a Ferrari 296 GTB reportedly worth ₦1.5 billion, as he prepared for the club’s Champions League clash with VfB Stuttgart.

The Nigerian striker was returning from an injury concern, while his nine Super Lig goals had made him Galatasaray’s top scorer this season.

Source: Legit.ng