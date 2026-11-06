INEC warned the public about a fake poster circulating on social media that falsely attributed a statement to the commission regarding ADC leadership

The fake post used INEC's logo and the image of National Commissioner Mohammed Haruna without authorisation

INEC urged Nigerians to rely only on information from its official and verified channels

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied issuing any statement reaffirming a Senator David Mark-led leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), saying a poster making that claim on social media is fake.

The poster started making trends on social media after the Federal High Court in Abuja sacked the David Mark-led leadership of the ADC and nullified all the actions it had taken, including the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the party's presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

INEC denies affirming David Mark's leadership of the ADC Photo Credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

INEC said in a public notice that the poster, along with accompanying text circulating online, did not originate from the commission. The electoral body added that whoever produced the material used its logo and the image of National Commissioner Mohammed Haruna without permission.

INEC warns public against misleading post

The commission was clear that it has made no such reaffirmation regarding the ADC's leadership, and described the viral content as entirely false.

"For the avoidance of doubt, INEC has issued no such reaffirmation," the commission said.

INEC called on members of the public to ignore the publication completely and to seek information only through the commission's official and verified platforms.

ADC leadership crisis

The ADC has been at the centre of a prolonged internal leadership dispute, which has drawn attention from regulators and the courts. The emergence of a fake INEC poster on the matter points to efforts by unknown parties to use the commission's name and image to lend credibility to claims INEC has not made.

The commission's alert is a reminder that official communications from INEC will not be distributed through unverified social media posts, and that any material bearing its logo should be cross-checked against its official channels before being shared or acted upon.

See the full statement from INEC on X here:

Peter Obi reacts as court sacks ADC leadership

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi expressed shock over a Federal High Court ruling in Abuja that nullified the emergence of the ADC chairman and voided all actions taken under it, including Atiku Abubakar's 2027 presidential nomination.

Obi stated that the timing of the ruling, three months before a general election, creates dangerous uncertainty for candidates and political parties.

The NDC presidential candidate accused the ruling party of engineering the instability as part of a broader effort to suppress opposition politics.

Source: Legit.ng