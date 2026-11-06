China published its official list of countries eligible for visa-free transit under its 72-hour and 144-hour policies

The list of 53 eligible countries spans Europe, the Americas, Oceania, and Asia, with no African nation appearing on it

Citizens from countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and the UAE are among those who qualify for the transit arrangement

China has released a full list of 53 countries whose citizens qualify for its visa-free transit arrangements, and not a single African nation made the cut.

The Chinese government's transit policies allow qualifying travellers to pass through the country for either 72 or 144 hours without securing a visa beforehand, subject to conditions set by Chinese authorities. The arrangements are intended to facilitate short-stay transit travel rather than full tourism or residency.

China publishes 53-country list for visa-free transit. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Alexander W Helin/TINGSHU

Source: Getty Images

China's visa-free transit policy

1. Austria

2. Belgium

3. Czech Republic

4. Denmark

5. Estonia

6. Finland

7. France

8. Germany

9. Greece

10. Hungary

11. Iceland

12. Italy

13. Latvia

14. Lithuania

15. Luxembourg

16. Malta

17. Netherlands

18. Poland

19. Portugal

20. Slovakia

21. Slovenia

22. Spain

23. Sweden

24. Switzerland

25. Croatia

26. Russia

27. United Kingdom

28. Ireland

29. Cyprus

30. Bulgaria

31. Romania

32. Ukraine

33. Serbia

34. Bosnia and Herzegovina

35. Montenegro

36. North Macedonia

37. Albania

38. Monaco

39. Belarus

40. United States

41. Canada

42. Brazil

43. Mexico

44. Argentina

45. Chile

46. Australia

47. New Zealand

48. South Korea

49. Japan

50. Singapore

51. Brunei

52. United Arab Emirates

53. Qatar

China's transit policy: No African country qualifies

Africa is absent from China's visa-free transit list. No country on the continent, including major economies such as Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, or Egypt, appears among the 53 eligible nations.

This means travellers holding African passports must obtain a standard Chinese visa before transiting through the country, regardless of the duration of their stopover.

The absence of African countries is particularly notable given the volume of travel that takes place between Africa and other regions, with Chinese airports serving as common transit hubs for intercontinental routes.

China 240-hour visa-free transit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that China listed 55 countries eligible for its 240-hour visa-free transit policy, allowing their citizens to stay for up to 10 days without a visa.

However, no African country made the list, meaning Nigerians, Ghanaians and other African travellers must still obtain a Chinese visa before travelling.

Source: Legit.ng