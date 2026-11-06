The Federal Government addressed frequently asked questions about the NERSI N50,000 monthly relief programme on November 6, 2026

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs said beneficiary selection for the NERSI programme follows an automated process

The ministry warned the public about individuals who may demand payments or promise to influence selections into the scheme

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has said that beneficiaries of its N50,000 monthly relief under the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) programme are chosen through an automated system, requiring no personal applications or payments from interested Nigerians.

Legit.ng reports that the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, headed by Bernard Doro, made this clarification in a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) page on Friday, November 6, 2026.

The federal government says NERSI beneficiaries are selected automatically for the N50,000 relief support, with no application. Photo credit: @fmha_pa, @NgComCommission, @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

The ministry was responding to questions from members of the public about how the programme works.

Many citizens of Africa's most populous nation continue to grapple with severe economic hardship driven by soaring food prices, rising energy costs and the high cost of living, despite growth in the country's overall gross domestic product (GDP). The situation highlights the need for government leaders to provide meaningful assistance and support to citizens struggling to make ends meet.

How are NERSI beneficiaries selected?

The ministry stated that Nigerians do not need to fill out any form, pay any fee, or seek connections with officials to receive the financial support.

"The Ministry clarifies frequently asked questions on the NERSI N50,000 relief support. Beneficiary selection is automated; no application, payment or personal influence is required," the ministry said in its post.

The clarification also doubles as a caution to the public. The ministry's statement implies that anyone approaching Nigerians with offers to secure their inclusion in the programme in exchange for money or favours should be treated with suspicion.

Where can Nigerians get verified NERSI information?

Furthermore, the ministry directed Nigerians to its official Facebook page and X account for verified information about the NERSI programme.

Authorities also advised the public to visit fmhapr.gov.ng for the latest updates.

The NERSI programme provides financial assistance to poor and vulnerable households to cushion the impact of rising living costs and inflation. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

See the X post below for the key details of the NERSI initiative:

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The fund provided guaranteed loans for female entrepreneurs to expand their businesses.

The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government says it hopes to empower more women-owned businesses to create jobs and strengthen their participation in the Nigerian economy.

Source: Legit.ng