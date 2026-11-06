FG Makes Key Clarification on Perceived Application for N50,000 Relief Support
- The Federal Government addressed frequently asked questions about the NERSI N50,000 monthly relief programme on November 6, 2026
- The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs said beneficiary selection for the NERSI programme follows an automated process
- The ministry warned the public about individuals who may demand payments or promise to influence selections into the scheme
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Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.
FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has said that beneficiaries of its N50,000 monthly relief under the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) programme are chosen through an automated system, requiring no personal applications or payments from interested Nigerians.
Legit.ng reports that the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, headed by Bernard Doro, made this clarification in a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) page on Friday, November 6, 2026.
The ministry was responding to questions from members of the public about how the programme works.
Many citizens of Africa's most populous nation continue to grapple with severe economic hardship driven by soaring food prices, rising energy costs and the high cost of living, despite growth in the country's overall gross domestic product (GDP). The situation highlights the need for government leaders to provide meaningful assistance and support to citizens struggling to make ends meet.
How are NERSI beneficiaries selected?
The ministry stated that Nigerians do not need to fill out any form, pay any fee, or seek connections with officials to receive the financial support.
"The Ministry clarifies frequently asked questions on the NERSI N50,000 relief support. Beneficiary selection is automated; no application, payment or personal influence is required," the ministry said in its post.
The clarification also doubles as a caution to the public. The ministry's statement implies that anyone approaching Nigerians with offers to secure their inclusion in the programme in exchange for money or favours should be treated with suspicion.
Where can Nigerians get verified NERSI information?
Furthermore, the ministry directed Nigerians to its official Facebook page and X account for verified information about the NERSI programme.
Authorities also advised the public to visit fmhapr.gov.ng for the latest updates.
See the X post below for the key details of the NERSI initiative:
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Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.