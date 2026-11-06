Jesus Owono has not returned to training since the fatal collision with Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel during a Spanish second-division match

FC Andorra confirmed it is providing psychological support to players, while club owner Gerard Piqué is personally involved in Owono's care

Owono deactivated his Instagram account after receiving a wave of hostile messages following the incident

Jesus Owono is struggling deeply in the aftermath of the death of Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel, who collapsed following a collision with the goalkeeper during a Spanish second-division fixture on Monday, November 2.

The 30-year-old Spanish forward was rushed to hospital following the incident but died on Tuesday morning, November 3.

Jesus Owono is reportedly finding it deeply difficult to cope in the days following the death of Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel. Photo by Gabriel Bouys

Source: Getty Images

The collision happened during a league match between FC Andorra and Tenerife, when Owono came out to challenge De Miguel as the forward closed in on goal.

The contact left the striker critically injured, and he could not be saved despite immediate medical attention.

Heartbreaking update on Owono's situation

According to reports from Spanish outlet MARCA, the 25-year-old Equatorial Guinea international goalkeeper has not been back to training since returning to Andorra.

His mother, close family members and former teammates have gathered around him in the difficult days since the tragedy.

FC Andorra club owner Gerard Piqué is also said to be personally involved in ensuring Owono receives adequate support during this period.

The second division club confirmed that the club has arranged psychological assistance for squad members who have been affected by what happened.

Owono's teammate Lautaro Spatz also publicly came to the goalkeeper's defence, making it clear that Owono would never intentionally hurt another player.

The 25-year-old goalie later released a statement through the club shortly after De Miguel's death, expressing his grief and his thoughts for the striker's family.

Social media abuse and police investigation

Beyond the grief, Owono has had to contend with a torrent of hostile and abusive messages online since the incident became public, GOAL reports.

The volume of negative messages was severe enough to prompt him to deactivate his Instagram account entirely.

Spanish police have since opened a routine investigation into the circumstances surrounding De Miguel's death.

Authorities confirmed the probe is a standard procedure followed in cases of this nature and does not imply any criminal wrongdoing on the part of anyone involved.

Owono has earned 47 caps for the Equatorial Guinea national team and is regarded as a key figure in his country's football setup.

The incident has sent shockwaves through Spanish football, with condolences pouring in from clubs, players and officials across the second division and beyond.

Both FC Andorra and Tenerife have been left shaken by the events of that Monday evening, and the wider Spanish football community has rallied to offer its support to everyone affected by De Miguel's passing.

What Owono wanted to do after striker's death

Legit.ng previously reported about Owono’s decision to contact Jesús de Miguel’s family privately before speaking publicly about their fatal on-pitch collision.

De Miguel died after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest during the match, leaving Owono deeply shaken. Real Madrid stars including Kylian Mbappé and Thibaut Courtois also paid tribute to the Tenerife striker.

Source: Legit.ng