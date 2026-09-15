Ben Iroha: How USA 94 Super Eagles Star Became a Successful Businessman in Texas

Ben Iroha, who played for Nigeria at the 1994 and 1998 World Cups, settled in Dallas after falling in love with the city during USA 94

The former defender bought a house in Dallas while still playing and later built a business focused on spare parts and cars

Iroha has urged young footballers to save and invest early, pointing to real estate as a key path to financial security after football

Ben Iroha, the former Super Eagles defender who was part of Nigeria's historic 1994 World Cup squad, has built a thriving business career in Dallas, Texas, more than two decades after his playing days came to an end.

Iroha started Nigeria's opening match at the 1994 World Cup against Bulgaria in Dallas, a 3-0 win that marked the Super Eagles' first appearance on football's biggest stage.

Ben Iroha moved with his family to Texas and built a successful business career after hanging up his boots. Photo by Omar Torres

Source: Getty Images

Beyond the result, the city itself made a deep impression on him.

The presence of a strong Nigerian and Igbo community in Dallas, combined with the warmth shown to the Super Eagles during that tournament, planted the idea of making the city his permanent home.

How Iroha planned from the pitch to the boardroom

Rather than waiting until retirement to think about his next move, Iroha took action while he was still active. He purchased a house in Dallas before hanging up his boots and eventually relocated there with his family.

His playing career spanned several countries.

After starting in Nigeria, he moved to Vitesse Arnhem in the Netherlands before joining D.C. United and San Jose Clash in the United States.

As seen on Transfermarkt, he also had a stint at Watford in England and featured in Nigeria's squads at both the 1994 and 1998 World Cups.

On April 6, 1996, he played in the inaugural Major League Soccer match between San Jose Clash and D.C. United, placing him at the very birth of the American league.

Once his career ended, Dallas became the base for his second life.

Iroha moved into private business, concentrating on spare parts and cars.

Recent profiles of the former international have drawn attention to how smoothly he shifted from professional football to entrepreneurship, a transition he credits largely to early planning.

“I bought a house already before I quit. So I moved to Dallas with my family,” he told Premium Times.

“I told my wife, it was like a dream. I said, in Dallas, I’m going to live here and I’m going to do spare parts and cars business. I’m going to make it.

“And that’s what I do today. I’m doing very well. Thank God for that.”

Iroha's advice to current footballers

Iroha has spoken openly about the financial risks that come with professional football.

High earnings during a playing career can vanish quickly once the final whistle blows on a player's career, and he has urged younger professionals not to take their income for granted.

He has pointed to real estate and other reliable investments as tools for building long-term financial security, while also cautioning against the trap of an expensive lifestyle that outpaces even a substantial salary.

His view is that players should not rely solely on financial advisers but must take personal responsibility for their futures.

“You see, the life you’re living, when you’re safe to complain, is different from the life you will live when you retire. The money’s gonna go.

“The money you put apart by doing real estate or doing good investment will help you.

“When you’re top tier, the kind of life you’re living, if you don’t control it, you’re gonna be bankrupt.”

Away from business, family is a central part of his life in Texas. He has raised three children, including a daughter who qualified as a medical doctor.

Iroha's journey from helping Nigeria make history at USA 94 to running a business in Dallas is a clear example of what deliberate preparation can achieve for a footballer well beyond their time on the pitch.

Nigerian ex-footballers who own major businesses

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about five former Super Eagles stars including Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, John Obi-Mikel, and Vincent Enyeama who built major business empires after retiring from professional football.

Their ventures span hospitality, real estate, logistics, entertainment, sports media and brand endorsements.

Source: Legit.ng