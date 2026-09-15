Tanzanian singer Juma Jux picked up two wins at the 2026 AFRIMMA Awards ceremony held in Dallas, Texas

Juma Jux claimed the Best Collaboration award for Joy, a track featuring fellow Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz

The AFRIMMA ceremony made its return to Dallas after a two-year break, with several African artists taking home honours

Priscilla Ojo's husband and Tanzanian music star Juma Jux had a massive night at the 2026 African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA), walking away with not one but two awards as the ceremony made its long-awaited return to Dallas, Texas.

The annual celebration of African music returned to the United States after a two-year absence, and Juma Jux made his presence felt on the night of Monday, September 14, 2026.

Juma Jux wins Best Collaboration and Music Without Borders Award at AFRIMMA 2026.

Source: Instagram

Juma Jux's double AFRIMMA victory

The Tanzanian artist first claimed the Best Collaboration award for Joy, a track he recorded alongside compatriot and heavyweight Diamond Platnumz.

He then added to his haul by receiving the prestigious Music Without Borders Award, a recognition celebrating artists whose music transcends geographical and cultural boundaries to reach audiences across the continent and beyond.

The wins drew significant attention online, partly because of Juma Jux's high-profile marriage to Nigerian influencer and actress Priscilla Ojo, who was among the first to react to the news.

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Davido's 5th album, 5IVE won album of the year at the 2026 AFRIMMA awards.

Priscilla Ojo reacts to her husband Juma Jux's wins at AFRIMMA 2026. Credit: jumajux

Source: Instagram

Fans and Priscilla Ojo react to Juma Jux's wins

Priscilla Ojo herself weighed in on the celebration with a pointed comment on Instagram. She wrote:

"Boldly written 😍🏆"

Read other reactions below:

@shiwokuqueen commented:

"Congratulations Odogwu Juma Jux Mkambala 😍😍"

@nikki.ire wrote:

"Our Award get name"

@2mercyy2 said:

"I join you laugh at them 😂😂😂😂 ours have a name boldly written on it oo😂😂😂congratulations biggest Jux"

@joanitahnats added:

"Now this is how you post the award you confidently won"

@adeto164 wrote:

"Congratulations to you on well deserved award 😍😍"

The double win cements Juma Jux's standing as one of East Africa's most recognised exports, with his music continuing to build bridges across the continent.

Juma Jux threatens legal action

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tanzanian singer Juma Jux released a formal public statement addressing rumours that he fathered a child with another woman.

The statement, originally written in Swahili, was shared publicly as he directly responded to the allegations, which he described as completely untrue and damaging to his reputation, family, and business interests.

He also made clear that his name and brand were not up for careless association.

Source: Legit.ng