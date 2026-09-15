An auto dealer known as the Auto Queen revealed she wore an ankle monitoring bracelet for over three years for a crime she says she did not commit

The case, which was eventually dismissed with prejudice on September 11, 2024, left her unable to wear short dresses or move freely during that period

She disclosed that the actual suspect was in Lagos celebrating his wedding while she bore the full weight of the legal ordeal

A Nigerian woman popularly known as the Auto Queen has broken her silence over a harrowing legal ordeal that saw her fitted with an ankle monitoring bracelet for more than three years after being wrongly accused of a crime in the United States.

In an emotional post shared on her social media page on Monday, September 14, 2026, the Auto Queen recounted the toll the experience took on her, revealing that the case was finally dismissed with prejudice on 11 September 2024.

Reactions as auto Queen, Adesua Renee recalls wearing ankle bracelet for 3 years after being wrongly accused. Photo credit@renee5star

Source: Instagram

She described the monitoring device as deeply restrictive, explaining that it had to be charged at a specific time each day and could never be removed.

Beyond the physical inconvenience, she said the situation came with layers of humiliation she is still processing.

"I could not wear any of my short dresses for those years," she wrote. "On top of that there were more punishments they subjected me to, that were worse than this."

How the case against her collapsed

The Auto Queen alleged that the person actually responsible for the crime was in Lagos, Nigeria, celebrating his wedding while she endured the legal consequences meant for him. According to her, authorities appeared more focused on her than on tracking down the real culprit.

Auto queen shares pictures as she recalls her ordeal after being falsely accused. Photo credit@renee5star

Source: Instagram

She credited her own determination for turning the case around, saying she personally mobilised teams to locate the suspect and compel him to account for his actions.

"I would have still been in this situation if I did not take matters into my own hands and mobilise teams to sort out the culprit and have him account for his crimes," she wrote.

Once the authorities established she had no connection to the offence, the case was dropped. But she expressed disbelief that the system could make such a serious error in the first place.

"No amount can compensate"

The Auto Queen said she struggled to articulate how psychologically devastating the experience was, adding that the damage it caused cannot be measured in money.

"It is all cruise and fun until you are accused by the highest law enforcers in the world of a crime you did not do. Your brain will feel like it's exploding," she wrote.

She closed her account with a note of gratitude, crediting her survival of the ordeal to her faith.

Fans responded with an outpouring of support, though some also raised questions about her business dealings:

@king__mitchy wrote:

"I'm so happy for you "

@ritaefffy commented:

"God gat you the real Auto Queen, you will bounce back better off than ever."

@ogey_dorian said:

"So sorry mama. I wish you Godspeed in finding peace and healing"

@kyangchatbakamson wrote:

"May d Lord restore all that you loss n heal u from the painful false accusations"

@houseofchinny33 added:

"So sorry, ma'am, God will restore all that you've lost."

@coby_xxcx challenged her:

"Why haven't you gotten back to work if you have clients who believe and trust you. Rumour has it that some people who paid you to deliver a car never get to receive it. I'm just curious."

Angela Okorie regains freedom

Legit.ng reported that Stanley Ontop shared the good news about Angela Okorie regaining her freedom following her bail hearing at an Abuja court.

In his post, he shared photos of the prominent human rights activist, who stepped in, and expressed gratitude to God and appreciation for the activist.

Source: Legit.ng