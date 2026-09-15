Australia's Department of Home Affairs issued 248 National Innovation Visa invitations out of 2,166 expressions of interest received between April and June 2026

The invitations were ranked across four priority levels, from global award recipients to candidates with outstanding achievements in approved sectors

Tier One sectors received the highest share of invitations among all priority groups, with 192 candidates selected in that category alone

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has released data showing it extended 248 National Innovation Visa (NIV) invitations between April and June 2026, drawing from a pool of 2,166 expressions of interest (EOIs) submitted during those three months.

The NIV is a permanent residency visa designed to attract highly talented individuals whose work is considered exceptional or outstanding in their field.

Australia opens a permanent visa pathway to 248 highly talented migrants. Photo credit: Torsten Asmus, Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

The department reviews all EOIs against claimed achievements and programme priorities before deciding who receives an invitation.

According to the department's current invitation round data, invitations are issued monthly and ranked by priority level, with the most distinguished candidates considered first.

Australia: How the 248 invitations were distributed

The breakdown by priority level shows:

1. Priority One: Exceptional candidates from any sector who are global experts and recipients of international "top of field" level awards. Fewer than 5 invitations were issued.

2. Priority Two: Candidates from any sector nominated on the approved Form 1000 by an expert Australian, State or Territory Government agency. Fewer than 20 invitations were issued.

3. Priority Three: Candidates with exceptional and outstanding achievements in a Tier One sector. 192 invitations were issued.

4. Priority Four: Candidates with exceptional and outstanding achievements in a Tier Two sector.

The bulk of invitations, 192 out of 248, went to Priority Three candidates, making Tier One sector achievement the most common pathway into the programme during this period.

Australia: What an invitation does and does not mean

The department made clear that receiving an invitation is not a guarantee of visa approval. Each application is assessed individually, based on its merits and the supporting documentation provided.

Candidates who receive an invitation must still go through a full assessment process before a visa can be granted.

The NIV programme targets innovators, researchers, and other high-achieving professionals whom Australia considers valuable contributors to its economy and society.

The programme's tiered structure ensures that the most globally recognised talent, such as award-winning experts, are given first consideration, while sector-specific achievers form the largest invitation group.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had opened a permanent visa pathway for exceptionally talented foreigners and named who qualifies.

Requirements for Australian Work and Holiday visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had published conditions foreigners must satisfy to be eligible for its Work and Holiday visa.

The visa is open to citizens of 30 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, the United States of America, India, Indonesia, China, Spain, Portugal, and several others across Europe, Asia, and South America.

Notably, no African country appears on the eligible list.

Source: Legit.ng