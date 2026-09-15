90 Day Fiancé Season 4 Cast: Where Are They Now in 2026?

Only two of the five couples from 90 Day Fiancé season 4 are still together. Jorge Nava remarried and has two children, while Anfisa Arkhipchenko got engaged in 2026, years after reinventing herself as a fitness star and reality villain. Here is a full breakdown of every couple.

The cast of 90 Day Fiancé poses together at a TLC event in front of a branded step-and-repeat backdrop. Photo: Slaven Vlasic (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

90 Day Fiancé season 4 featured five couples .

season 4 . Only Matt Ryan and Alla Fedoruk, and Olulowo Shodipe and Narkyia Lathan, have successfully maintained their marriages in 2026.

Jorge and Anfisa's marriage didn't last, but Jorge has since remarried and has two children, while Anfisa works as an influencer.

and has two children, while Anfisa works as an influencer. Financial disputes and infidelity allegations marred Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett's bitter split, while Nicole officially confirmed her split from Azan Tefou in July 2021.

Anfisa Arkhipchenko announced an engagement in April 2026 — her first serious relationship revealed publicly since the divorce.

Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko

Jorge Nava was 27, from Riverside, California, and Anfisa Arkhipchenko was 20, from Moscow, Russia, when Anfisa arrived in America on a K-1 visa.

Jorge met Anfisa on Facebook after seeing her photos online. Anfisa initially ignored his messages but eventually agreed to meet. After a lavish vacation around Europe and a blowout fight over an expensive handbag that nearly ended it all, the pair reconciled.

At the time, Anfisa made it clear that she liked Jorge for his money and assumed he liked her for her looks. After a volatile three months, during which Anfisa smashed Jorge's phone and keyed "idiot" into his car, the couple tied the knot.

After originally appearing on season 4, Jorge and Anfisa were also part of the cast of seasons 2 and 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Jorge's prison sentence and weight loss

In February 2018, Jorge was arrested by law enforcement after being caught in possession of a large amount of high-grade marijuana. He was charged with possessing drugs with intent to sell, and in September 2018, he was sentenced to two years and six months after pleading guilty.

Being locked up was not all bad for the 90 Day Fiancé star. Nava went on to have a dramatic weight loss, losing an impressive 133 pounds. In an interview with ET, Nava explained that being in a confined space changed his mentality and inspired him to change his appearance.

I read a book, and what I learned from it kind of gave me the motivation to change myself.

Jorge remarries and starts a family

Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko Nava divorced in December 2020, following their split in March 2020. After splitting with Anfisa, Jorge hard-launched his relationship with his now-wife, Rhoda, in June 2020. The couple then had their daughter, Zara, in 2021, and their son, George, in 2022.

Jorge started his new business in January 2023. Although he went to prison on drug possession charges, that didn't stop him from becoming a cannabis farm owner.

Anfisa's reinvention: fitness, education, and reality TV

Anfisa Arkhipchenko made a reality TV comeback after a hiatus that started in 2018. She focused on her fitness and career goals, including becoming a model for a sportswear brand and finishing second in a bodybuilding contest.

She returned to reality TV on the show House of Villains, which premiered in October 2023. The show features ten former reality TV stars competing to win a $200,000 cash prize in a Battle Royale to determine the ultimate villain.

In House of Villains season 1, Arkhipchenko placed third. Speaking to The Messenger, she described her laid-back game strategy.

I think I wasn't the target for anyone because they kind of underestimated me because I was so quiet and just kind of minding my own business.

Anfisa's violent outbursts on the show are so iconic that fans still compare new stars like Jasmine Pineda and Miona Bell to her. She has been called a gold digger, but in recent years she has managed to change viewers' opinions about her, especially since she graduated and launched a successful career in America.

Anfisa's shock engagement

Anfisa Arkhipchenko confirmed her engagement on April 5, 2026, in Hawaii, years after her divorce from Jorge Nava. The former reality star shared photos of her engagement ring and the location, Sensei Lāna'i, A Four Seasons Resort. Arkhipchenko's fiancé has not been publicly identified.

Weeks before the engagement, Anfisa launched a new Instagram profile, @missanfiisa, telling her followers,

I've tried to change my username and remove my ex's last name since my divorce in 2020.

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno

Chantel Everett's relationship with Pedro Jimeno began when they met during her vacation in the Dominican Republic. Their instant connection led to a quick engagement despite having met only three times. The pair's whirlwind romance raised concerns within their respective families, but they married in both the Dominican Republic and Chantel's hometown of Atlanta.

The TLC couple gained so much popularity for their dysfunctional cross-cultural family dynamics that they were awarded their own successful spin-off, The Family Chantel, which aired for five seasons. That show followed the drama caused by both of their families and the eventual end of the marriage.

Pedro filed for divorce in May 2022, stating that the marriage was "irretrievably broken". Following their separation in April 2022, numerous rumours involved accusations of infidelity and physical violence.

Their personal issues significantly impacted their relationship, and they divorced five years after the show. While Pedro now works as a real estate agent, Chantel works as a travel nurse.

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou

Azan Tefou's K-1 visa application was denied, reportedly due to red flags and a prior visa overstay in another country. The pair spent years in an on-again-off-again long-distance relationship that never resulted in marriage.

On 13 July 2021, Nicole announced their split after nearly five years together. After the show, Nicole worked at Starbucks and later enrolled at the State College of Florida. She currently lives in Florida with her daughter, May.

Azan, who reportedly still resides in Morocco, has largely stayed away from the limelight.

Narkyia Lathan and Olulowo "Lowo" Shodipe

While on 90 Day Fiancé, Narkyia had reservations; her fiancé lied to her, claiming he was a widower and a Nigerian prince. The pair briefly split up but later, rather surprisingly, reconciled.

They have stayed together, and in 2020 they welcomed a baby daughter named Nifemi Denise. The couple live in Pennsylvania, where Narkyia runs a healthcare company. Additionally, Narkyia lost over 100 pounds and is living a healthier lifestyle.

Matt Ryan and Alla Fedoruk

Matt Ryan and Alla Fedoruk are still together. Alla Fedoruk and Matt Ryan celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary in March 2024. The couple remain one of the most quietly enduring pairs in the franchise's history, keeping a largely private life away from the cameras.

Season 4 couples: where are they now

Couple Status Key update Jorge Nava & Anfisa Arkhipchenko Divorced (2020) Jorge remarried Rhoda; Anfisa engaged (2026) Chantel Everett & Pedro Jimeno Divorced (2022) Pedro in real estate; Chantel a travel nurse Nicole Nafziger & Azan Tefou Split (2021) Nicole in Florida; Azan in Morocco Narkyia Lathan & Olulowo Shodipe Still together Daughter Nifemi: Narkyia runs a healthcare company Matt Ryan & Alla Fedoruk Still together Celebrated 8th anniversary in March 2024

FAQs

Are Anfisa and Jorge still together? No. Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko divorced in December 2020 following their split in March 2020. Jorge has since remarried and has two children, while Anfisa announced an engagement to a mystery man in April 2026. Did Anfisa admit to marrying Jorge for a green card? Anfisa filmed herself sitting inside a car and posted a "POV" caption in which she wrote, "You moved to the US from Russia, married for a green card, then dumped your husband." The post divided fans online. What happened to Chantel and Pedro from season 4? They landed their own show on TLC called The Family Chantel, but between clashes with family on both sides and Pedro's alleged infidelity, they ultimately decided to separate after almost seven years. Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel in 2022. How many season 4 couples are still together? Only two couples who starred in 90 Day Fiancé season 4 are still together as of 2026, Narkyia Lathan and Olulowo Shodipe, and Matt Ryan and Alla Fedoruk. What is Anfisa doing now? The engagement follows Arkhipchenko's divorce from Nava in 2020 and several years of personal and professional development, including fitness certification, reality television appearances, and completing her education in business administration. She maintains an active social media presence with hundreds of thousands of followers.

We also highlighted facts about the 90 Day Fiancé Season 8 cast and where the couples are today. The article examines their marriages, relationships, separations and lives after the show.

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya remain married, while Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina surprised fans by welcoming a baby boy in 2025. Meanwhile, Mike Youngquist has started a new family after divorcing Natalie Mordovtseva, and Amira Lollysa has remarried following her dramatic split from Andrew Kenton.

Source: Legit.ng