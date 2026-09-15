Comedian Dat Warri Girl sparked conversation online after sharing her take on women's involvement in serious crimes beyond what people assume

The skit maker listed several criminal activities she believes women participate in, pushing back at how society underestimates them

Her video drew thousands of reactions from fans who found humour and truth in her controversial observations

Comedian and skit maker Dat Warri Girl has stirred up social media after sharing a bold opinion about women and crime in a video posted on Monday, 14 September 2026.

In the clip, the popular creator argued that women are far more involved in serious criminal activity than society gives them credit for.

Reactions as Dat Warri Girl claims women do kidnapping, money laundering. Photo credit@datwarrigirl

Source: Instagram

She aimed at what she described as a habit of dismissing women's capabilities, both legal and illegal, while men collect credit for things they had no hand in.

Dat Warri Girl speaks about women, crime

According to the comedian, people are too quick to label women as call girls the moment their source of income is questioned, ignoring a much wider picture. She rattled off a list of activities she claims women are deeply involved in, from substance, selling people, and pimping to kidnapping, yahoo fraud, and money laundering.

Dat Warri Girl speaks about women and their source of wealth. Photo credit@Datwarrigirl

Source: Instagram

The skit maker specifically pointed to how some women use legitimate-looking businesses, including shops, to clean dirty money, adding that the public rarely suspects them.

"Women, they do money laundering. Women, they do substance. Women, they do pimping. Women, they do yahoo," she said, before noting that women even use retail fronts to launder cash: "them see big shop for Lekki, if they know they said they know they buy."

Her most pointed jab came when she addressed how men receive unearned credit while women's contributions, whether good or bad, go unacknowledged.

"Must really feel good to be a man. You just they take credit for what you don't know," she said, insisting that women quietly run entire operations behind the scenes.

Here is the Instagram video of the skit maker speaking about women:

Fans react to Dat Warri Girl's take

The video quickly picked up steam online, with many followers finding the commentary equal parts funny and thought-provoking. Here are some of the reactions:

@aphroditethethird commented:

"Why are u exposing us.....please stop it. We are innocent and only do pros titu tion."

@humphreykinging wrote:

"They even play SportyBet pass men now sef."

@poshmenaorganic reacted:

" make dem try put body e go shock dem"

@wierdith said:

"Women are in POLITICS and PUBLIC SERVICE."

@rejoice.johnson.12 shared:

"Women way Dey swap pikin inside hospital Dey sell, them never knw."

@unbothered_rahmat_ wrote:

"Women get mind o I just dey pity for who dey look woman less"

@ebonytheclassic commented:

"I just told my friend this same thing days ago. Them Dey really underrate what women can do."

Dat Warri Girl speaks about her hairline

Legit.ng reported that content creator Tomama has got netizens laughing after sharing a video highlighting her receding hairline.

In the video, she humorously asked bald men to stay away from her, noting that most of the romantic advances she had been receiving were from men with little or no hair.

Her post sparked a wave of reactions from fans, with some suggesting different remedies for her receding hairline. Others jokingly advised her to marry a man with a full head of hair.

Source: Legit.ng