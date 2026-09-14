Borno Governor Babagana Zulum addressed Northern women Ulama and Islamic scholars in Kaduna on Sunday

Zulum revealed that Northern leaders had agreed to back President Tinubu's second term bid as part of a power rotation understanding

The governor urged women to carry messages of peace and patience back to their states and communities

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has asked Nigerians to exercise patience with President Bola Tinubu's administration as it works to tackle insecurity, poverty and other pressing challenges facing the country.

Zulum spoke on Sunday, September 13, in Kaduna after an engagement meeting with Northern Nigerian women Ulama and Islamic scholars, where he touched on politics, security and the role of women in building peace.

Zulum links Tinubu’s 2027 backing to a future return of power Northward. Photo credit: Babagana Zulum

Source: Twitter

The governor disclosed that Northern leaders had reached a political agreement to back Tinubu's reelection in 2027, on the basis that power would subsequently return to the North. He described the arrangement as necessary for promoting unity and sustaining peaceful relations between the two regions.

"About five years ago, we decided to ensure unity in Northern Nigeria, and we have achieved our objective," Zulum said.

Zulum on power rotation and political understanding

Zulum said the North had played a part in Tinubu's emergence as president and stressed that the political understanding between the North and South must be maintained. He said Northern leaders were bound by commitments made to their Southern counterparts regarding the rotation of political power, Daily Trust reported.

The governor recalled that Northern leaders had previously benefited from power and had since negotiated a framework of mutual support with the South.

He urged the North to allow the South to complete its tenure while the region focused on shaping its political future.

"I speak from the heart, not out of fear of anyone, but in the name of God," he said.

Zulum said discussions among Northern elites had covered security, out-of-school children and poverty, and that significant decisions had been reached to improve the welfare of people in the region.

Women's role in promoting peace

The governor placed considerable emphasis on the contribution women could make to peace-building efforts.

He said the engagement with women Ulama was specifically designed to spread messages of unity and understanding across the country, and he urged participants to replicate similar meetings in their home states, Vanguard reported.

Zulum said women in Borno accounted for between 60 and 65 per cent of votes cast in the state, underlining their importance not just in politics but in community life.

"Women should be given the opportunity to nurture their children so they can live in peace," he said.

He also appealed to women to be patient, drawing on Islamic teachings that describe patience as essential in times of hardship.

Northern leaders have backed Tinubu’s 2027 bid under a power-sharing understanding. Photo credit: @ProfZulum

Source: Twitter

"Whenever God tests us with a trial, patience is necessary before relief comes," Zulum said.

The governor expressed confidence that justice would prevail and called on all Nigerians to work together to address the country's challenges, noting that peace remained the greatest desire of people across Northern Nigeria.

2027: Ortom backs Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Benue state governor Samuel Ortom publicly declared that he stands by his decision to back President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election, saying he had no regrets about the position he took.

Also, Ortom addressed the political climate in Benue state, his relationship with current governor Hyacinth Alia, and his preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng