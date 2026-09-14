An X user named Bayo Bilisi put up a ₦5 million wager targeting supporters of former Anambra governor Peter Obi

Bilisi challenged the Obidient Movement to produce one person who graduated alongside Obi at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka

The challenge came with a one-week deadline and a proposed escrow arrangement to keep the wager accountable

An X user has thrown down a high-stakes social media challenge tied to the university years of former Anambra State governor and 2027 presidential candidate Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, offering ₦5 million to anyone who can name a coursemate who graduated with him from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

Bayo Bilisi made the offer in a post on X, directing his dare specifically at members of the Obidient Movement. He asked anyone willing to take him up to produce the name of a fellow student who studied alongside Obi at UNN and graduated in the same period. He gave respondents one week to come forward with the evidence.

Obidients asked to produce Peter Obi's classmate in the UNN Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

According to the TVC, to signal that the challenge was meant to be taken seriously, Bilisi added the phrase "No be Cho Cho Cho," and proposed an escrow arrangement to keep things above board. He suggested that X personality Wizarab10 could hold the funds independently while the challenge plays out.

What the records show about Peter Obi at UNN

Available biographical information about the Labour Party presidential candidate indicates that Obi enrolled at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1980 and graduated in 1984 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy. He is publicly recognised as an alumnus of the university and has returned to the institution on various occasions for student engagements.

It is important to note that Bilisi's challenge is not, by itself, evidence that Obi had no classmates or that no other student graduated with him during that period. Confirming or refuting such a claim would require documentary or first-hand evidence from UNN records, contemporaries, or other credible sources.

For now, the ₦5 million offer has turned what might have been a passing question into an active social media contest, with Bilisi pressing Obi's supporters to come up with the evidence he says he is waiting for.

Obi resigned from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026, and was ratified as the presidential candidate of the New Democratic Congress for the 2027 general elections on May 29, 2026.

See his tweet on X here:

Anambra bishop predicts the fate of Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that an Anambra-based bishop predicted that the NDC would disqualify Peter Obi as its 2027 presidential flagbearer.

Bishop Patrick Osaji made the claim in a video that has been circulating on social media.

The cleric said Obi would spend the period leading up to the 2027 election in court fighting the party's decision.

Source: Legit.ng