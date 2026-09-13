Big Brother Naija Season 11 evicted two housemates, Abi and Araga, during the live show on Sunday

The double eviction follows Nomy's disqualification earlier in the week, shaking up the 'Show Ya Sef' house

Only 14 housemates remain in the competition as the season pushes closer to its grand finale

Big Brother Naija's 'Show Ya Sef' edition has lost two more housemates, with Abi and Araga becoming the latest casualties of the live eviction show held on Sunday.

The double exit, announced during the live broadcast, marks a significant shift in the competition as the season moves into its more intense final stages.

BBNaija Season 11 takes another turn as Abi and Araga are evicted. Credit: @BBNaija

Source: Instagram

Both housemates had been among the contestants vying for the ₦160 million grand prize since the season launched on 26 July 2026 with 24 competitors.

Nomy's Disqualification Adds to a Turbulent Week

The eviction of Abi and Araga was not the only major development rocking the house this week. Nomy was disqualified from the show earlier, making this one of the more dramatic stretches of the season.

Combined, these three exits in quick succession have dramatically reshaped the dynamics inside the 'Show Ya Sef' house.

Gerard had been evicted in the round immediately preceding Abi and Araga's exit, while prior to that, the competition had already seen the departures of Martins, Mercedes, Kamsy, Cassi, Sultex and Goddessa.

Neche also left, though her exit came through a voluntary withdrawal rather than an eviction vote.

14 Housemates Battle for ₦160 Million

With Sunday's evictions now confirmed and Nomy's disqualification factored in, the house currently stands at 14 remaining housemates.

Each of them will be pushing harder than ever to secure a spot in the finale and claim the grand prize.

The 'Show Ya Sef' edition is the 11th season of the beloved reality TV franchise, which has consistently drawn massive viewership across Nigeria and beyond.

As the competition narrows, the stakes and the drama are only expected to rise.

Abi and Araga become latest housemates to leave after Nomy's disqualification. Credit: @BBNaija

Source: Instagram

BBNaija: All you need to know about Nomy Whitney

Legit.ng earlier gathered facts about Nomy from BBNaija, whose real name is Whitney Nneoma Chukwu. The fashion designer and entrepreneur is one of the 24 housemates competing on Big Brother Naija Season 11.

Nomy entered the show to promote her brand, Ambition by Witme, and compete for the ₦160 million grand prize. She says her confidence and ability to read people accurately will help her navigate the house and its relationships.

Source: Legit.ng