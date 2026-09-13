BBNaija Season 11: Abi and Araga Evicted, 14 Housemates Remain in 'Show Ya Sef'
- Big Brother Naija Season 11 evicted two housemates, Abi and Araga, during the live show on Sunday
- The double eviction follows Nomy's disqualification earlier in the week, shaking up the 'Show Ya Sef' house
- Only 14 housemates remain in the competition as the season pushes closer to its grand finale
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Big Brother Naija's 'Show Ya Sef' edition has lost two more housemates, with Abi and Araga becoming the latest casualties of the live eviction show held on Sunday.
The double exit, announced during the live broadcast, marks a significant shift in the competition as the season moves into its more intense final stages.
Both housemates had been among the contestants vying for the ₦160 million grand prize since the season launched on 26 July 2026 with 24 competitors.
Nomy's Disqualification Adds to a Turbulent Week
The eviction of Abi and Araga was not the only major development rocking the house this week. Nomy was disqualified from the show earlier, making this one of the more dramatic stretches of the season.
Combined, these three exits in quick succession have dramatically reshaped the dynamics inside the 'Show Ya Sef' house.
Gerard had been evicted in the round immediately preceding Abi and Araga's exit, while prior to that, the competition had already seen the departures of Martins, Mercedes, Kamsy, Cassi, Sultex and Goddessa.
Neche also left, though her exit came through a voluntary withdrawal rather than an eviction vote.
14 Housemates Battle for ₦160 Million
With Sunday's evictions now confirmed and Nomy's disqualification factored in, the house currently stands at 14 remaining housemates.
Each of them will be pushing harder than ever to secure a spot in the finale and claim the grand prize.
The 'Show Ya Sef' edition is the 11th season of the beloved reality TV franchise, which has consistently drawn massive viewership across Nigeria and beyond.
As the competition narrows, the stakes and the drama are only expected to rise.
BBNaija: All you need to know about Nomy Whitney
Legit.ng earlier gathered facts about Nomy from BBNaija, whose real name is Whitney Nneoma Chukwu. The fashion designer and entrepreneur is one of the 24 housemates competing on Big Brother Naija Season 11.
Nomy entered the show to promote her brand, Ambition by Witme, and compete for the ₦160 million grand prize. She says her confidence and ability to read people accurately will help her navigate the house and its relationships.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.