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The Deal Isn’t Over Yet! Binatone Extends 10% Discount Offer
Technology

The Deal Isn’t Over Yet! Binatone Extends 10% Discount Offer

by  Legit.ng Branded Content
1 min read

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The Deal Isn’t Over Yet! Binatone Extends 10% Discount Offer

Source: UGC

Just when you thought you had missed your chance to upgrade your home, Binatone is giving you a little more time.

The Binatone 10% discount sale has officially been extended, giving you more time to shop for your favourite home appliances and enjoy great savings.

Whether you’ve been meaning to replace that old fan, upgrade your kitchen appliances, or finally get that appliance that has been sitting on your wishlist, this is your sign to stop postponing it.

With 10% off selected Binatone appliances, you can make those much-needed home upgrades while spending a little less.

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And the best part? Shopping is easy. You can purchase your preferred Binatone appliances at leading supermarkets nationwide.

But because every good deal has an expiry date, the extended offer is only available until September 30th.

So, if “I’ll get it later” has been your excuse, consider this your reminder. Later is almost here.

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Visit a leading supermarket and take advantage of the Binatone 10% discount sale before September 30th.

Upgrade your home. Spend smarter. Don’t miss the deadline.

Binatone 10% Discount Sale — Extended till September 30th.

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng

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