Agoziem Art revealed on X that she was the first to reach out to the man who is now her husband, kicking off their conversation with a curious question

The opening message she sent him years ago was about the meaning of his Igbo name, Onuelunachi, which she had never heard before

She shared a screenshot of the original chat that started it all, which has since caught widespread attention online

Agoziem Art, a Nigerian lady on X, has charmed the internet after revealing that the opening line of what eventually became her marriage was simply asking a stranger the meaning of his name.

In a post that quickly drew attention, Agoziem shared that she made the first move by sending a message to the man who is now her husband.

Lady recounts how one question in a chat years ago led to marriage. Photo credit: @Agoziem Art/X.

Source: Twitter

Reflecting on how things unfolded, she wrote:

"I chatted him up first, asking him the meaning of his name Onuelunachi. How we ended up getting married, I genuinely do not know😂."

The Message That Started It All

To prove it, she posted a screenshot of the original conversation dated November 6, 2023.

Her first messages read:

"Hello, Good morning, Please I want to know the meaning of your name. No offense please, Elunachi is it complete or shortened?? and Is it Igbo?"

After sending the opening messages in the morning, she followed up later that afternoon with the same question: "Is it Igbo?"

His response came at 5:27 PM, and it was worth the wait. He explained that the name breaks down as "Onu ælu na Chukwu," translating it as "Mouth no fit reach God," or more poetically, "the words of men hold no sway where God reigns." Agoziem's reply was a single, understated word: "Wow."

A Simple Curiosity That Led to Marriage

What makes the story so endearing is how completely ordinary the beginning was. There was no grand romantic gesture, no elaborate introduction.

Just a lady curious about an unfamiliar Igbo name, a man who took hours to reply, and a one-word reaction that apparently set everything else in motion.

The name Onuelunachi is rooted in the Igbo language, spoken predominantly in south-eastern Nigeria, and carries a deeply spiritual meaning about the limits of human speech before God.

Agoziem's post resonated widely online, with many readers struck by how an innocent question about language and culture quietly became the foundation of a lifelong partnership.

See the post below:

Lady posts romantic chat with husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady shared her interesting Facebook chat with a man whom she met on the social media platform.

In the series of messages exchanged by the duo, they got to know each other better with the man expressing romantic interest in her.

Source: Legit.ng