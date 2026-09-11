Nollywood actress Rita Edochie pushed back hard against critics who claimed she has arthritis after a dancing video went viral

Rita Edochie posted a video of herself dancing on Instagram on September 10, challenging doubters to compare her energy to that of their own mothers

The veteran actress accused her critics of jealousy, saying they were disturbed by how widely her name was trending online

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has hit back at online critics who tried to link a dancing video she posted to arthritis, daring them to find any mother as active and physically capable as she is.

The actress took to her Instagram page on September 10 to post a video of herself dancing, which quickly attracted negative comments questioning her health.

Rita Edochie fires back at critics after her dance video triggers arthritis claims about her health. Photo: ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

Rather than ignore the chatter, Rita Edochie went on the offensive, calling out those she described as "empty heads" who could only find arthritis to talk about despite watching her move freely.

Rita Edochie challenges critics

In a pointed message accompanying the video, the veteran actress questioned whether her critics' own mothers could match her level of strength, flexibility, and energy.

She pointed to her busy schedule, which included touring multiple locations to promote a cinema film, as proof that the arthritis claims were baseless.

"Can their mothers ever be as strong, active, energetic, and flexible as I am? Impossible," she wrote. "Did I perceive that your mother is in the village struggling with her steps? Are you upset that she barely dances as I do?"

The actress continued:

"You see me moving around, touring different places, standing for hours, active from morning till night, yet your empty head could only find arthritis to talk about. Chaiii. I am the mother that mothered their mother!!"

Rita Edochie also made clear she believed jealousy was at the root of the criticism, stating that her visibility online was obviously unsettling to some people.

"You are only jealous because I am trending. My name is everywhere, and it is obviously disturbing you. If you are tired of seeing me, delete your social media accounts and free yourself of it; otherwise, you will go blind from watching me," she added.

See Rita Edochie's video and post below:

Fans rally behind Rita Edochie

Supporters flooded her comment section with encouraging messages. Here are some of the reactions:

@major2634562 wrote:

"Their mother can not even stand straight 😂😂.. ijele carry go"

@realucheebere commented:

"Anu ana agba egbe ona ata fried turkey 👏👏🤣🤣 giiiiiiiii Dem Ijeleee Nnem ooo 💪😁😁❤️❤️ the mother that mothers their collective mothers 👏😂 Mama doings 👏 I love this setting wow 💪 you will live long, live healthy, live wealthy and live happily ever Nnem 🙏❤️❤️ Ebubedike Odogwu Pete keep being strong My Biggest Daddy 👏👏 I love you alllllll ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@preciousinno_ shared:

"It is only those that don't know you way back, how beautiful and strong you were. My first time meeting you was in ABS when I went to do research for my project, I saw you with that beautiful smile. You will live long ma in good health. Sending you lots of love."

Rita Edochie defends her physical health after critics link her dance moves to arthritis claims. Photo: ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

Rita Edochie slams Judy Austin over Igbo red caps

Legit.ng also reported that Rita Edochie criticised Judy Austin over her comments about women without Igbo titles wearing traditional red caps.

The veteran actress dismissed Judy's moral authority on cultural matters by accusing her of hypocrisy and of snatching another woman's husband.

Source: Legit.ng