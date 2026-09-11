Burna Boy's associate Rahman Jago shared two cryptic tweets on Friday, September 11, sparking widespread speculation online

The socialite's posts came amid swirling rumours about dancer Poco Lee's situation following a UK case

Fans flooded Jago's page, convinced the posts were connected to a major development in Poco Lee's case

Tiamiu Abdulrahman Kayode, aka Rahman Jago, has set social media buzzing after posting a pair of cryptic messages on X that fans are linking to fresh developments surrounding dancer Poco Lee.

The socialite and close associate of Grammy Award-winning Afrofusion artist Burna Boy shared two short but loaded tweets on Friday, September 11. In the first, he wrote,

Burna Boy’s associate Rahman Jago posts two loaded messages. Credit: rahmanjago.

Source: Instagram

"Alhamdulilah. There Nothing impossible for God." The second read: "Life don't come with no Manual. You've to live through it & learn from your mistakes."

Poco Lee and the UK Case

The timing of the posts did not go unnoticed. Jago had previously urged the public to rally behind Poco Lee amid the dancer's ongoing UK legal case, so many followers interpreted his latest messages as a quiet celebration of a breakthrough in that matter.

Viral rumours about Poco Lee's case began circulating online after the tweets, and the posts lit up Jago's replies with a flood of reactions from fans reading between the lines.

Recall that Poco Lee, born Iweh Odinaka, was said to be held on remand in the UK following an alleged assault offence. Reports indicate that he is expected to appear before the Snaresbrook Crown Court in London in September.

There is no official confirmation about Poco Lee's release at the time this report was published.

Reactions trail Burna Boy’s Associate Rahman Jago’s cryptic post amid viral rumours. Credit: rahmanjago

Source: Instagram

See the tweets that sparked the speculation below:

A video of TikTok Oba Salo claiming to have spoken to Poco Lee is below:

Reactions to Rahman Jago's Posts

Here are some of the comments from Twitter below:

@workingonmydeen wrote:

"Man posted this because poco is out! Jago is a real one 🫶❤️"

@Ayothegreat001 commented:

"You be real one. Maximum respect to you for this"

@Blaq_ebony said:

"Alhamdulilahi!!!! Hey Jago! 👏👏❤️ may Almighty Allah reward you."

@damilarejoker asked:

"Allihamdullilah first all has poco been released 🙏 Abeg no put us for suspense"

@MeMycvp wrote:

"Na friend you be"

@Stephanief65528 added:

"Hope poco lee issues don Dey get solution. Bring poco out !!!!"

Old prophecy about Poco Lee resurfaces

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ghanaian seer Karma President's alarming video directly addressed Nigerian dancer Poco Lee, urging him to seek spiritual protection amidst recent turmoil surrounding his alleged arrest in the United Kingdom.

The seer’s unsettling warning suggested that without the right spiritual foundations, newfound fame may lead to dire consequences, raising questions about the dancer’s future.

Source: Legit.ng