Canada published an official list of job categories that allow non-citizens to work in the country without obtaining a work permit

The categories range from academics and skilled workers to religious leaders, covering dozens of specific roles under each group

Canada noted that even workers whose occupations appear on the list may still need to meet certain eligibility requirements

Canada has revealed that non-citizens can legally work in the country across seven broad job categories without first securing a work permit.

The Canadian government published the list on its official website, noting that while these categories exempt workers from the permit requirement, some roles may still carry additional conditions that applicants must satisfy before they qualify for the exemption.

Canada reveals 7 categories of jobs non-citizens may do without getting permit. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ DAVE CHAN/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Canada work permit: 7 job categories

The seven categories and the roles covered under each are as follows:

1. Academics and skilled workers

- Examiners and evaluators

- Public speakers

- Short-term researchers

- Short-term high-skilled workers

2. Business people

- Business visitors

- Convention organisers

- Public speakers

3. Emergency and transportation

- Aviation accident or incident investigators

- Civil aviation inspectors

- Crew members

- Emergency service providers

4. Military, foreign organisations and law

- Expert witnesses and investigators

- Foreign government representatives, diplomats and United Nations representatives

- Family members of foreign government representatives

- Military personnel

5. Sports, media and arts

- Advertising or commercial crews

- Athletes and coaches

- Judges and referees

- News reporters and film or media crews

- Short-term performing artists

6. Students

- Health care students (short-term only)

- Recent graduates from a Canadian designated learning institution who have applied for a work permit

- Full-time study permit holders working off campus

- Full-time study permit holders working on campus

7. Religious work

- Religious leaders

What Canada says about the exemptions

The government stated on its website:

"You may not need a work permit if you're working in an occupation included in the list below. However, even if your occupation is listed, you may still need to meet certain requirements to be eligible for a work permit exemption."

This means that appearing on the list does not automatically guarantee an exemption. Prospective workers are advised to verify their specific eligibility before travelling to Canada for work, as individual circumstances and the nature of the role can affect whether the exemption applies.

Canada speaks about the open work permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Canadian government had published the official full list of people who can apply for an open work permit in 2026.

The list includes students, graduates, family members, refugees, asylum claimants, victims of workplace abuse, permanent residence applicants, and other eligible categories.

Source: Legit.ng