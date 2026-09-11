A new video of ace video director TG Omori surfaced on Instagram on September 11, 2026, giving fans their first glimpse of him in a while

The music director underwent a kidney transplant in 2024, having to repeat the procedure three times after some attempts failed

Fans who spotted the video were quick to react to his changed appearance and flooded the comments with concern and relief

Fans are rallying around celebrated music video director ThankGod Omori Jesam, better known as TG Omori, after a new video of him surfaced online showing how his health battle has affected his physique.

The clip, posted on Instagram on September 11, 2026, featured the renowned director in conversation with an excited content creator who enthusiastically engaged and hyped him throughout the recording.

Reactions as TG Omori is spotted in new video after undergoing kidney transplant 3 times. Photo credit@tgomori

Source: Instagram

What caught viewers' attention, however, was how noticeably different Omori looked, with a significant amount of weight lost and a slightly protruding tummy visible.

TG Omori's kidney battle

TG Omori seen in public after kidney transplant. Photo credit@tgomori

Source: Instagram

The video resurfaced public concern about the director's health journey. Omori had faced serious kidney complications that led to a transplant in 2024. The process was far from straightforward, as some of the procedures did not succeed, forcing him to undergo the transplant a total of three times before it held.

Known for directing some of Nigeria's most iconic music videos, TG Omori has earned a reputation as one of the most creative forces in the Afrobeats visual space. His health struggles clearly left a mark beyond just the internal, with followers noting the visible physical changes in his appearance.

Here is the Instagram video of TG Omori after recovering from kidney problem:

Fans respond to TG Omori's video

The clip drew a wave of heartfelt reactions from followers who were moved by what they saw.

@smallpeppperr wrote:

"Oh dear, health is the greatest wealth Thank God for life"

@ogedollar01 commented:

"It really did change his physique.. at least he is okay that's all that matters"

@beachwear.ng shared:

"Nothing ever beats good and perfect health🥹🥹."

@bernardthegreat001 said:

"Omo see my swagguuuuu, omo health is wealth mehn!"

@harbiesstitches reacted:

"Is kidney issue a joke to you.."

@kidda_trading wrote:

"Omo...we all just need to be careful with our intakes, Na fake things dey outside now...and the way people are having kidney issues is alarming..."

TG Omori shares update about his health

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian music video director, TG Omori, had updated netizens about his well-being after suffering kidney failure.

On his official X page, the public figure posted a photo of his new appearance and told fans when to expect him back on the scene.

TG Omori’s new photo, as well as the news of his return, drew a series of reactions from fans on social media.

Source: Legit.ng