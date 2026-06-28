Recently, rapper YCee argued on a podcast about the decline of academic excellence in the Nigerian digital sphere

YCee lamented what he termed an ‘olodo uprising,’ which has since stirred buzz across platforms.

Following that, Legit.ng looks into how different Nigerian podcasts are generating thought‑provoking debates around happenings in our society

In the last six years, podcasts have quietly transformed Nigeria’s entertainment and cultural scene. What started as a niche hobby has become a powerful medium currently shaping debates on politics, faith, relationships, identity, and many more.

Recently, rapper Oludemilade Martin, popularly known as YCee, sparked conversation after lamenting what he described as an “olodo uprising.”

The rise of Nigerian podcasts shaping culture. Credit: @thehonestbunch, @isaidwhatisaid

Source: Instagram

Speaking on the Afropolitan podcast, YCee argued that there is a growing tolerance for ignorance in the country. And that Nigeria is gradually shifting away from rewarding academic excellence.

His remarks highlight how podcasts are becoming platforms for dissecting pressing societal issues. Below are they list of podcasts driving debates:

I Said What I Said

Hosted by Feyikemi Abudu and Jola Ayeye, ISWIS is one of Nigeria’s most influential podcasts.

With over 100,000 Instagram followers, the show blends pop culture, feminism, and politics. Their candid discussions often trend on social media, sparking viral debates.

The role of I Said What I Said podcast in shaping conversations in society. Credit: @isaidwhatisaid

Source: Instagram

The Honest Bunch

Known for its panel-style conversations, the podcast dives into relationships, money, and culture. It has featured celebrities like Kunle Remi and Sowore.

Despite controversies, including Nollywood star Yvonne Jegede’s claim that her interview was “twisted,” the show remains a major force in online discourse.

The growing role of Nigerian podcasts in shaping public conversations. Credit: @thehonestbunchpodcast

Source: Instagram

Femi Lazarus' podcast

Apostle Femi Lazarus leads one of Nigeria’s most-streamed podcasts, offering spiritual guidance on healing, trauma, and identity. His episodes often spark emotional reflection online, filling a gap left by traditional church formats.

Nigerian podcasts driving conversations on culture, politics and everyday life. Credit: @femilazarus

Source: Instagram

Toke Moments

Hosted by Toke Makinwa, this podcast mixes humour with raw honesty about relationships, fame, and personal struggles.

With over a million listeners, episodes frequently go viral, proving how relatable and unfiltered conversations resonate with young Nigerians.

Episodes cover heartbreak, fame, financial blunders, and reinvention. Celebrity guests like Funke Akindele and Bobrisky add spice, while Toke’s candid jokes, such as her viral comment about “hidden places rich men hang out during Christmas”, often spark heated debates online.

How Nigerian podcasts are changing conversations. Credit: @tokemoments

Source: Instagram

Bahd and Boujee

Hosted by Tolanibaj and Moet Abebe, the show thrives on bold commentary and controversy.

From exposing sexual harassment in the industry to clashes with celebrity fanbases, it embodies the fearless energy of Nigeria’s digital generation.

The duo’s outspoken style often goes viral, whether it’s Tolanibaj alleging sexual favour exchanges in the industry or Moet addressing criticism of outspoken women.

Their fearless approach has attracted both loyal fans and fierce critics, proving that controversy can fuel engagement.

Bahd and Boujee, Nigerian podcasts challenging norms and sparking change Credit: @bajdandboujee

Source: Instagram

Tea With Tay

Taymesan Emmanuel’s podcast is known for heartfelt storytelling. Guests share personal journeys of trauma, faith, and redemption, making it one of Nigeria’s most beloved lifestyle podcasts.

Unlike podcasts that thrive on conflict, Tea With Tay is seen by fans as therapy disguised as entertainment.

Podcasts shaping Nigeria’s debates on politics and culture. Credit: @teawithtay

Source: Instagram

VDM taunt Nedu over podcast resignation

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nedu quit his podcast 'The Honest Bunch' to the joy of Vincent Otse Martins, aka VDM, and his friends, as they were captured rejoicing over it.

The drama between VDM and Nedu, whose real name is Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, started some days ago after their Deeone claimed the critic was gay on the Honestbunch podcast.

A new video online saw VDM, Koko Pee and some others laughing about Nedu's premature resignation from his podcast. They even joked about him getting sacked, amongst other things. The video has now gone viral on socials.

Source: Legit.ng