Nigerian comedian and actor MC Lively announced his upcoming marriage to partner Dumebi James on Wednesday, July 22, 2026

MC Lively shared stunning pre-wedding photos on Instagram, captioning the post 'A King and His Queen!!'

The announcement drew an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues across social media

Nigeria's beloved comedian and Nollywood actor MC Lively is heading to the altar.

The entertainer, whose real name is Michael Sani Amanesi, officially announced his engagement to Dumebi James on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, through a set of pre-wedding photos shared on his Instagram page.

Comedian MC Lively shares official pre-wedding portraits as he prepares to tie the knot. Photo: mc_lively

Source: Instagram

The post, captioned "A King and His Queen!!", offered fans their first real glimpse into a romance he has kept firmly out of the public eye throughout his rise to fame.

No wedding date, venue, or further ceremony details were disclosed alongside the announcement.

MC Lively's rise in Nigerian comedy and Nollywood

The Edo state-born entertainer built his reputation on a distinctive brand of comedy, portraying a sharp-tongued lawyer navigating hilarious everyday situations in his skits.

That style helped him amass a substantial following across social media platforms and cement his status as one of Nigeria's most recognisable comic voices.

MC Lively celebrates the next chapter of his love story with beautiful pre-wedding photographs. Photo: mc_lively

Source: Instagram

His creative output has extended well beyond social media. MC Lively has featured in several Nollywood productions, including The Ghost and the Tout, Progressive Tailors Club, Introducing the Kujus, The Order of Things, and Fate of Alakada.

He is also a frequent performer at comedy shows and live events around the country.

See the pre-wedding photos MC Lively shared with his fans on Instagram below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok creators Peller and Jarvis, known off-screen as Habeeb Hamzat and Amadou Elizabeth, shared heartfelt pre-wedding photos ahead of their August 1 ceremony.

The couple’s Instagram posts captured warm emotions, with captions describing the images as cherished memories before their big day.

Fans celebrated the duo’s journey as they officially entered their wedding countdown, marking a highly anticipated moment in the online community.

Fans and colleagues react to MC Lively's engagement

The announcement quickly drew reactions from supporters and industry peers alike.

@thecuteabiola wrote:

"Untill you call me for video call show me 🥹 but for now .. 'congra'"

@lionqueenofficial reacted:

"Our favorite entertainer is taken oooo @mc_lively Congratulations 🎊🎉🎈🍾 PS: Hope you will still keep us updated!"

@dabanacafe commented:

"@mc_lively So this kain thin dey happen and you no give us the ladies and gentlemen of AMEBO any update abi? EVERYWHERE IS ALREADY AGOG! CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU BOTH"

@kwamekokouklothing said:

"Ahhh !!!! Everywhere agog gan ni ooo. Congratulations baba"

@esay2508 shared:

"Congratulations. May GOD bless your new home"

@bussgon wrote:

"Congratulations🎉. More wins in JESUS name. Amen and Amen🍾❤️🎉"

@akinkorede.studios added:

"Congratulations my bro. May God make yours a happy home 😍"

Soso Soberekon confirms traditional wedding ceremony

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that music executive Soso Soberekon confirmed his traditional wedding by sharing a pre-wedding photo online, delighting fans with the news.

In a video circulating on social media, Soberekon and his bride walked hand in hand as guests cheered, sang, and celebrated their union.

The couple made a striking entrance in coordinated pink and orange lace outfits, showcasing elegance and cultural flair.

Source: Legit.ng