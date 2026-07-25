Anthony Joshua returns to the boxing ring to face Albanian fighter Kristian Prenga in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, months after a fatal car crash in Nigeria

Joshua lost two key members of his camp, childhood friend Latif Ayodele and recovery therapist Sina Ghami, in the December 2025 accident

The fight is available exclusively on DAZN, with no Nigerian terrestrial or cable TV station broadcasting the bout live

Anthony Joshua steps back into professional boxing on Saturday when he faces Kristian Prenga at the Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in his first bout since a devastating car crash in Nigeria claimed the lives of two of his closest associates.

The fight, which starts at 6:00 pm in Nigeria, serves as a tune-up ahead of Joshua's anticipated November clash with Tyson Fury.

Anthony Joshua will fight Kristian Prenga on Saturday in what could produce a valuable test for the former heavyweight champion. Photo by MB Media

Source: Getty Images

AJ's opponent, Prenga, is a 35-year-old Albanian fighter with a record of 20 wins and one loss.

What happened to Joshua in Nigeria

In December 2025, Joshua was involved in a fatal road accident in Nigeria. He survived with bruised ribs, but two people central to his life and career did not make it, The Sun reports.

Childhood friend Latif "Latz" Ayodele and recovery therapist Sina Ghami both died in the crash, leaving a significant void in Joshua's support team.

The former heavyweight champion has had to prepare for Saturday's fight without either of them.

How to watch Joshua vs Prenga live

Nigerian fans hoping to catch the action on local television will be disappointed.

No Nigerian terrestrial or cable TV station is showing the fight.

According to USA Today, the bout is available exclusively through DAZN, the sports streaming platform, via two options.

Viewers can purchase the event as a standalone pay-per-view ticket through the DAZN platform, or access it under the DAZN Ultimate tier, a premium subscription plan that bundles selected pay-per-view events into a monthly package.

The DAZN app is available on smart televisions, mobile phones, tablets, and streaming sticks, and can also be accessed through the DAZN website.

AJ announces first fight after car accident

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Joshua's triumphant return to the boxing ring following the tragic loss of two close friends in a car accident in Nigeria.

As AJ prepares to face Kristian Prenga on July 25, he reflects on a deeply emotional journey, marking a significant step in his comeback for what fans hope will lead to a long-awaited showdown with Tyson Fury.

Source: Legit.ng