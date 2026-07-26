Spain's government has outlined four distinct naturalisation routes through which foreign nationals can acquire Spanish citizenship

The most widely used route requires physical residency in Spain, with the required length of stay varying depending on an applicant's nationality and personal circumstances

A special procedure also exists for descendants of Spaniards exiled during the Civil War and dictatorship, as well as for Sephardic Jews of Spanish origin

Spain has published details of the four official routes through which foreign nationals, including those from outside the European Union, can obtain Spanish citizenship through naturalisation.

The Spanish government confirmed that all four routes ultimately lead to registration in the Spanish Civil Register, which then entitles the individual to apply for a Spanish national identity card and passport.

Spain lists 4 ways foreigners can get Spanish citizenship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Applications are open to anyone above the age of 14, while those under 18 may apply with the assistance of a legal representative.

The 4 Routes to Spanish Citizenshop

1. Citizenship by option

The first route is acquisition by option, which applies to individuals with close family ties to Spanish citizens. This includes people who are or have been under the parental authority of a Spanish national, those whose mother or father was Spanish and born in Spain, and adopted persons aged over 18. The procedure is handled through Civil Registers, and applicants must submit documentary evidence of their relationship to the relevant Spanish citizen.

Two additional special procedures exist under this route. Law 52/2007, known as the Historical Memory Law, extended the option to descendants of Spaniards forced into exile during the Civil War and the Franco dictatorship. Law 20/2022 on Democratic Memory further widened eligibility to include those born outside Spain to parents or grandparents who were originally Spanish but lost or renounced their nationality due to political, ideological, religious, or sexual orientation-related persecution.

2. Citizenship by discretionary conferral

The second route is discretionary conferral, granted by Royal Decree on a case-by-case basis. Applicants must demonstrate exceptional circumstances, which can span areas including culture, sport, science, or humanitarian service. A specific version of this route exists for Sephardic Jews of Spanish origin under Law 12/2015, which requires documentary proof of Sephardic heritage and a demonstrable connection to Spain.

3. Citizenship by residency

The third and most commonly used route is acquisition by residency. This requires continuous, legal residency in Spain for a period that varies depending on the applicant's nationality and personal circumstances. Only residency permits issued under immigration legislation count towards the required period, and the applicant must demonstrate that the residency was uninterrupted and legally valid immediately before submitting the application.

4. Citizenship by possession of status

The fourth route is acquisition by possession of status, which is rare and applies to individuals who have openly used Spanish nationality in good faith for at least 10 years, even if that nationality record is later annulled in the Civil Register.

Who Is Eligible for Spanish Citizenship?

The eligibility criteria across all four routes are deliberately broad. Foreign nationals of any background may explore the residency route, making it the most accessible option for Africans and other non-EU citizens living and working in Spain legally.

Each route has its own procedural requirements, and the Spanish government assesses applications individually based on the specific circumstances provided.

US publishes employment pathways for Green Card

In a related story on Legit.ng, the United States government outlined three main employment-based pathways through which foreign nationals could apply for a Green Card.

Eligible categories ranged from workers with extraordinary ability and advanced degrees to physicians serving underserved communities.

The US government explained how one could qualify under any of the three categories to apply for a Green Card via employment.

Source: Legit.ng