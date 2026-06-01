A Nigerian lady who rejected admission from a popular university has gone viral after sharing her academic journey

The young lady, who is currently a medical doctor, recounted why she had no other choice but to reject the admission

Her full story went viral on X as she candidly recalled her experience, including her mother's interference in her academic life

A Nigerian lady drew attention online after she recounted the difficult path that led her to a career in medicine.

She disclosed that she once turned down an offer of admission from a well known university, a decision that she never regretted.

Lady goes viral for rejecting an admission offer. Photo credit: @WhiteChina304/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady's academic journey goes viral

Identified as @WhiteChina304 on X, she explained that her ambition had always been to become a doctor, but her first attempt at the university entrance examinations yielded poor results.

That performance convinced her she lacked the ability to pursue medicine, so she applied for a different field the following year without informing her parents.

Her choice was influenced by her talent for drawing and her belief that the course would be easier.

When her mother discovered the change, she warned that poverty would follow if the lady abandoned medicine.

That advice caused her to revert to science subjects and prepare once more for medical studies, though her efforts again fell short.

Despite her determination, she was later offered a place to study a course far removed from medicine at an institution located in the northern part of the country.

Lady who declined an admission offer speaks. Photo credit: @WhiteChina304/X.

Source: Twitter

The lady admitted she felt anger and disappointment at the offer, as it bore no resemblance to the career she desired. She also expressed surprise that such a programme existed.

Because of the distance involved and her lack of interest in the course (Plant Science and Technology), she declined the admission and sat the entrance examination again, this time at another university. Self doubt had begun to affect her confidence by then.

Unsure whether she would secure medicine, she opted for nursing as an alternative.

The earlier offer of an unrelated course had damaged her pride, and she dreaded the embarrassment of having to mention it if asked about her studies.

She studied intensively and achieved a high score. Her mother then urged her to switch back to medicine.

Following that encouragement, she gained admission to study medicine and eventually qualified as a doctor.

In her words:

"I’ve always wanted to be a doctor. The first time I wrote JAMB and UTME, I scored ridiculously low, and I somehow convinced myself that I wasn’t smart enough to study medicine. The next JAMB period, I applied for architecture without even telling my parents. I figured since I could draw and was a bit crafty, it would be a breeze. My mum found out eventually, called me aside, and said, "Agụrụ ga agụgbukwa gị" "hunger will finish me oo." So, I changed my subjects and course back to Medicine, studied hard, but it still wasn’t enough.

"I was offered admission to study Plant Science and Technology. I was so pissed. Like of all courses, Plant Science and Technology?? Not anatomy, physiology, or anything even close to medicine. I told my parents that I wasn’t about to travel that far just to study Plant Science and Technology (coz it was a school in the North). I didn’t even know such a course existed until I was offered it. Omoo, I crode. I had to decline the admission. I registered for JAMB again, this time at Unizik. But doubts had already crept into my mind.

"I wasn’t sure I’d get Medicine, so I applied for Nursing. Omoo, that stunt the university pulled really hurt my pride. As in, if someone asked what course I was studying, I’d open my mouth and say “Plant Science and Technology”? Shame for really catch me ehh. Anyways, I shaa read and prepared like a wounded lion. Fortunately for me, I scored really high, and my mum once again encouraged me to change my course back to Medicine. And that, folks, was how I finally became a Medical Doctor. C'est fini. Thank you for reading to the end."

Reactions as lady shares academic journey

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to her post.

Asi Bassey said:

"I can relate to your story of resilience. Well done, doctor."

Elaunire said:

"Congratulations. The resilience always pays."

Aremo David added:

"Hmmmm."

See the post below:

Lady declined admission into university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian student recounted how her 2019 JAMB score of 232 led to admission setbacks linked to her university choice.

Despite illness, uncertainty, and discouragement, she pushed through her polytechnic education in Science Laboratory Technology.

Source: Legit.ng