Who is Safa Siddiqui from Dubai Bling? Her age, husband, net worth

Safa Siddiqui gained fame after being featured in the 2022 Netflix reality TV series Dubai Bling. She is a Dubai-based fashion designer and a former real estate agent. She is also an Instagram personality boasting a considerable audience on the platform.

Safa Siddiqui attends the Netflix celebration of the latest Arabic reality show, "Dubai Bling," at the INTI Edition, Dubai in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Neville Hopwood

Source: Getty Images

Fashion designer Safa Siddiqui gained immense fame after being featured in the first season of Dubai Bling. Previously, she worked in the real estate industry before venturing into the fashion industry, where she currently thrives. She is married to a fellow Dubai Bling star, and the couple has two children.

Profile summary

Full name Safa Siddiqui Gender Female Date of birth 7 August 1988 Age 35 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth London, England, United Kingdom Current residence Dubai, United Arab Emirates Nationality Iraqi-British Ethnicity Arab Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Partner Fahad Siddiqui Children 2 Profession Reality TV star, social media influencer, fashion designer, entrepreneur Net worth $1 million–$2 million Instagram @safa_dubai

Safa Siddiqui’s biography

The reality TV star’s maiden name is Safa Al Aukati, born and raised in London, England, United Kingdom. She was born to Iraqi immigrant parents and was raised alongside an older brother. She studied in England and graduated with a degree in Psychology.

What is Safa Siddiqui’s nationality? She is an Iraqi-British national of Arab ethnicity. She moved from England to Dubai in 2013, where she resides on Palm Jumeirah Island.

How old is Safa from Dubai Bling?

Safa Siddiqui’s age is 35 years as of 2023. The fashion designer celebrates her birthday on 7 August every year and was born in 1988. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

What does Safa Siddiqui do?

She is a reality TV star and fashion designer. She lived a private life, and nothing much was known about her until she was featured in Dubai Bling in 2022. Other Dubai-based prominent personalities in the reality TV series are her husband Fahad, Loujain Adada, and Lojain Omran. She is expected to be featured in the yet-to-be-releised season two of Dubai Bling.

Safa is passionate about fashion and self-expression. In July 2023, the fashion designer launched her fashion line in Dubai. The online apparel store is a luxury brand retailing a range of women's outfits.

Safa’s first job was cold calling in London, England. She moved to Dubai and began working in the real estate industry before quitting her job to pursue her dream in the fashion world. She is also an Instagram celebrity boasting a significant following. She endorses multiple brands and posts her fashion modelling pictures on the platform.

Safa Siddiqui’s net worth

Her net worth is alleged to range between $1 million and $2 million, according to Facty News. Her primary source of income is believed to be earnings from her fashion line. She also makes money from modelling and being a reality TV star.

Is Safa Siddiqui married?

Safa is married to Fahad Siddiqui, a Dubai-based Indian businessman. How did Safa and Fahad Siddiqui meet? The duo first interacted at Safa’s workplace at a Dubai real estate company. After getting acquainted with each other, they went on several dates before becoming an item.

The couple reportedly got engaged in February 2018. Later, they exchanged wedding vows at a traditional Indian wedding in November 2018. Interestingly, recently, Fahad popped the question a second time while they were on holiday in Bali, Indonesia.

What does Safa's husband do? According to his LinkedIn profile, Fahad has been the executive director at Siddiqui Group of Companies since August 2011. He is also a managing director at Indo Rise General Trading.

Does Safa Siddiqui have children?

Safa from Dubai Bling and her husband, Fahad, have two children. Her first daughter, Alina, was born in June 2019, and her second daughter, Ayana, came in December 2022.

How tall is Safa from Dubai Bling?

The fashion designer is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 110 pounds (50 kilograms).

FAQs about Safa Siddiqui

When is Safa Siddiqui’s birthday? She was born on 7 August 1988. Where is Safa Siddiqui from? She is from London, England, and lives in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. What is Safa from Dubai Bling’s ethnicity? She is of Arab ethnicity. How much is Safa Siddiqui worth? Her net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $2 million. Who is Safa Siddiqui’s husband? She is married to Fahad Siddiqui, an Indian businessman based in Dubai. How many children does Safa Siddiqui have? She has two daughters, Alina and Ayana. What is Safa Siddiqui’s height? She is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall.

Safa Siddiqui enjoys huge prominence after appearing in the first season of Dubai Bling. She is a fashion icon and owns a self-titled clothing line. The mother of two resides with her family in Dubai.

Legit.ng recently published Crystal Hayslett’s biography. She is an actress, costume designer, singer, and content creator from the United States. She is recognised for acting as Fatima in Tyler Perry’s Sistas.

Hayslett had a passion for entertainment since she was a child. She secured a job at the United States Senate but quit to pursue her dreams in the entertainment industry. She has worked with filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry on multiple projects.

Source: Legit.ng