Who is Loujain Adada? Get to know the star of Dubai Bling

Loujain Adada is a Lebanese reality TV star, ex-model, and former television presenter. She first gained prominence as a model, and later, her popularity shot when she starred in the 2022 Netflix reality TV series Dubai Bling. She also gained media attention after tying the knot with the late Saudi Arabian billionaire Walid Juffali.

Loujain Adada attends the screening of "Final Cut (Coupez!)" and the opening ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes film festival in Cannes, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

Loujain Adada has been in multiple professions, beginning as a young model. She has worked as a television presenter, fashion designer, and reality TV personality. The Lebanese entertainer is passionate about photography, sports, fashion, travelling, and music.

Profile summary

Full name Loujain Adada Gender Female Date of birth 11 November 1989 Age 33 years old (as of July 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence United Arab Emirates Nationality Lebanese Ethnicity Arabs Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilogram 54 Body measurements in inches 34-28-42 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-107 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Marital status Widow Children 2 Profession Reality TV star, former TV presenter, ex-model Net worth $4 million Instagram @loujainaj

Loujain Adada’s biography

The reality TV star was born to Lebanese parents in Los Angeles, California, United States. She spent a few years of childhood in the United States before going to Lebanon with her family. She started schooling in the US and continued her education in Beruit, Lebanon, where she completed her undergraduate studies.

Loujain Adada is a Lebanese national. She resides in the United Arab Emirates but occasionally lives in London, England, United Kingdom.

What is Loujain Adada’s age?

Loujain LJ Adada is 33 years old as of July 2023. She celebrates her birthday on 11 November every year and was born in 1989. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Reality TV star Loujain Adada. Photo: @loujainaj on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What does Loujain Adada do?

She is an ex-model, former television presenter, and reality TV star. She commenced her profession as a model at 14 when she did her first magazine advertisement shoot. The fashion model has worked with leading apparel brands, such as Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, and Versace.

She landed a job as a TV presenter when she was 21 on MTV Lebanon, hosting the program Energy Spin Magazine, a music talk show. Later, she gained immense popularity after being featured in the Netflix reality TV series Dubai Bling. Other notable cast members in the series are Lojain Omran, Kris Fade, and Zeina Khoury.

Besides entertainment, the Lebanese reality TV star is a philanthropist and donates funds to help vulnerable people, especially children with epilepsy.

What is Loujain Adada’s net worth?

Is LJ a billionaire? Her net worth is alleged to be $4 million, according to The Cinemaholic. Her net worth is attributed to earnings from her multiple careers and the substantial inheritance she received after her husband’s demise.

Who was Loujain Adada's husband?

She was married to Walid Juffali. Walid was a Saudi Arabian billionaire businessman who succumbed to cancer in July 2016. Loujain and Walid exchanged marriage vows in a lavish wedding ceremony in Venice, Italy, in November 2012. They were married for approximately four years before he passed away.

Does Loujain Adada have children?

Loujain Adada is a mother of two daughters, Talia Juffali and Lana Juffali. Talia, her first child with the late billionaire businessman, was born in 2015. Lana, her second child in the marriage, came in 2016. Her daughters are schooling in London, England, United Kingdom.

How tall is Loujain Adada?

The former model stands at 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres). Her weight is estimated to be 119 pounds (54 kilograms). Her measurements are 34-28-42 inches (86-71-107 centimetres).

Fast facts about Loujain Adada

Loujain Adada has been in the limelight as a model and TV presenter in Lebanon. Her popularity skyrocketed after being featured in the reality TV series Dubai Bling. She is a single mother of two daughters after being widowed in 2016.

