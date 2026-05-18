Political stakeholders and traditional rulers from Badagry Division in Lagos state have endorsed Dr Samuel Mawuyon Ajose for the APC governorship ticket ahead of the party’s primary election

The group opposed the governorship ambition of Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, insisting that it was time for Badagry to produce the next governor of Lagos state

Supporters of Ajose said his leadership experience and political background make him qualified to succeed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in 2027

Badagry, Lagos state - Political stakeholders in Lagos state, particularly from the Badagry Division, have called for the next governor of the state to emerge from the area, throwing their support behind businessman and politician Dr Samuel Mawuyon Ajose ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary.

The stakeholders also expressed opposition to the governorship ambition of Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, insisting that it was time for the Badagry Division to produce the governor of Lagos state.

Dr Samuel Mawuyon Ajose during a political consultation ahead of the Lagos APC governorship primary. Photo credit: @smamovement

Source: Twitter

In a statement signed by the SMA Gold Governorship 2027 Campaign Team, the group appealed to APC delegates expected to vote at the party’s governorship primary this week to support Ajose, popularly known as “SMA Gold”.

Lagos 2027: Stakeholders push Badagry agenda

According to the statement, the stakeholders argued that Badagry has contributed significantly to the political and historical development of Lagos state and deserved an opportunity to occupy the governorship seat.

They described Ajose as a “fine gentleman, politician and accomplished entrepreneur” capable of succeeding Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in 2027.

The campaign team said Ajose’s “impressive antecedents in leadership positions” made him the most suitable candidate to lead the state.

Traditional rulers endorse Ajose

Meanwhile, some traditional rulers in Badagry also threw their weight behind Ajose’s governorship ambition, describing him as a grassroots politician with a track record of supporting youths and community development.

His Royal Majesty, Aholu Agano Toniyon I, the paramount traditional ruler of the Ajara Agamathen Kingdom in Badagry, described Ajose as a responsible leader committed to youth empowerment.

“He is very responsible. He is empowering the youths to make their future better. He has not been in government before, so he has been spending his personal money. He is God-sent to assist the youth and children,” the monarch said.

High Chief Patrick Mobee, Menu Toyon II, Chief Mobee of Badagry Kingdom, said Ajose remained the most credible aspirant from the division.

“I have known him for the past four years. In Badagry, he is number one that we can reckon with to become governor of Lagos. It’s long overdue. I strongly support him to be the governor of Lagos,” he said.

The Aholu of Ajido Kingdom, Saheed Sedonu Adamson, described Ajose as “a son of the soil” and “a Badagrian to the core”.

“He is a man of integrity,” the monarch added.

Also speaking, the Aholu of Kweme Kingdom, Sejiro Olalekan James, said he had closely observed Ajose’s activities over the years.

“I have known him for over a decade and I have watched him closely. I have seen different programmes he has done. I am actually impressed with what he has been doing so far all over Lagos state,” he said.

Historical significance of Badagry

Badagry, a coastal town in Lagos state, is widely known for its role during the transatlantic slave trade era and remains one of Nigeria’s major historical sites. The town served as a departure point for enslaved Africans transported to Europe, the Americas and other parts of the world during the colonial period.

The division is also regarded as one of the traditional political blocs in Lagos politics, alongside Lagos West, Lagos Central and Ikorodu divisions.

APC succession battle gathers momentum

The endorsement comes as political alignments intensify within the ruling APC ahead of the party’s governorship contest in Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu is serving his second term and will be ineligible to seek re-election in 2027. Thus, several political figures and interest groups have begun consultations over succession in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Supporters of Samuel Ajose rally behind the Badagry Division’s push to produce Lagos state governor in 2027. Photo credit: @smamovement

Source: Twitter

2027: Lagosians unite for Tinubu as lawmaker declares bid

In another report, thousands of residents in the Eti-Osa area of Lagos gathered recently to declare support for President Bola Tinubu and state lawmaker Noheem Adams ahead of the 2027 elections.

The rally, organised by leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Eti-Osa Constituency I, drew party officials, traditional rulers, residents’ associations and supporters from across the constituency, a statement made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, May 9 indicates.

Source: Legit.ng