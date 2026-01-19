What happened to EyeWris after Shark Tank? The fashion accessory’s fate

What exactly happened to EyeWris after Shark Tank? EyeWris made a memorable impression on Shark Tank as a stylish and practical solution for people who frequently misplace their reading glasses. While it is unclear whether the deal with the Sharks was formally finalised, the business continues to operate successfully. Since the show, it has reportedly experienced growth in both sales and overall value.

Mark and Kenzo Singer, pitching EyeWris on SharkTank Season 14, Episode 22. Photo: @opticalprismmagazine on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

EyeWris appeared on Shark Tank Season 14, Episode 22, seeking investment to scale its fashion-meets-function eyewear accessory.

Season 14, Episode 22, seeking investment to scale its fashion-meets-function eyewear accessory. The business idea impressed all five Sharks, and the founders secured a $125,000 deal for 20 % equity on-screen.

on-screen. Off-screen, it remains unclear whether the deal was formally completed, but the brand benefited greatly from the show’s exposure , resulting in a significant boost in sales.

, resulting in a significant boost in sales. Following this rise in demand, the business has reportedly increased in value, with its net worth estimated at $1.6 million.

What happened to EyeWris after Shark Tank?

After appearing on Shark Tank Season 14, Episode 22, in May 2023, EyeWris saw significant changes in its business performance. On the show, founders Mark and Kenzo Singer asked for $25,000 for 5% equity and secured a highly unusual on-air offer of $125,000 for 20% equity from all five Sharks.

Even though the five sharks accepted the EyeWris deal on-screen, it remains unknown whether the deal was formally sealed. Photo: @eyewrisglasses on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Following the national exposure Shark Tank provides, widely known as the Shark Tank effect, EyeWris experienced a notable boost in sales. The company’s monthly revenue reportedly increased from about $28,000 before the show to around $77,000 afterward, indicating stronger market traction and customer interest.

EyeWris sold out its initial inventory in the weeks and months after the episode aired and began accepting pre-orders to meet ongoing demand. The founders also expanded the product lineup to include additional styles and colour options to appeal to a broader audience.

By late 2025, prices for the glasses on the official EyeWris website were around $89 (down from the original $110 retail price), suggesting the company adjusted pricing to stay competitive and maintain sales momentum.

Did EyeWris get a deal on Shark Tank?

EyeWris has been thriving in business, and its net worth is alleged to be approximately $1.6 million. Photo: @nydesignawards on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

EyeWris did get a deal on the show. On Shark Tank, founders Mark and Kenzo Singer pitched their business idea, and all five Sharks offered to invest, which is a very rare outcome on the show.

It is important to note that while the deal was agreed to on TV with all five Sharks, there is no public confirmation that the EyeWris and Shark Tank deal was formally completed. However, in terms of what happened on the show itself, EyeWris definitely secured a deal with the Sharks.

On what Shark Tank episode did EyeWris appear?

EyeWris appeared on Shark Tank Season 14, Episode 22. The episode highlighted the EyeWris pitch on Shark Tank and showcased the deal they received on air. This appearance provided the brand with significant national exposure and sales growth.

What happened to EyeWris immediately after the show aired?

After the episode aired, EyeWris experienced a surge in demand commonly known as the Shark Tank effect. The company quickly sold out of its available inventory due to the spike in online orders. As a result, EyeWris began accepting pre-orders while working to restock and expand production.

Is EyeWris in business?

EyeWris benefited from the Shark Tank effect, which gave it exposure and a rise in sales. Photo: @eyewrisglasses on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

EyeWris is still operating and selling its signature wrist-worn reading glasses. The company continues to market its products primarily through its official website. It remains an active brand rather than a discontinued or failed Shark Tank business.

Has EyeWris expanded beyond reading glasses?

EyeWris has remained focused on its core wrist-worn reading-glasses concept. The company has introduced new colours and style variations rather than entirely new product categories. Any major expansion into other eyewear products has not been officially announced.

What is EyeWris' net worth?

EyeWris’ exact net worth has not been publicly disclosed, as the company is privately held. It is alleged that the company’s value is approximately $1.6 million due to sales growth and Shark Tank exposure. The company’s revenue increased significantly after the show, highlighting its market potential.

Did EyeWris rebrand after Shark Tank?

The EyeWris brand has not changed, but it has expanded its colour and style options to target various client preferences. Photo: @eyewrisglasses on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

No major rebranding has been reported for EyeWris after its Shark Tank appearance. The company has focused on expanding its colour options and product styles rather than changing its name or overall branding. Its core identity as a wrist-worn reading-glasses accessory has remained consistent.

Are EyeWris glasses worth it?

According to Facebook reviews, many customers find EyeWris glasses convenient and innovative, especially for people who frequently misplace traditional reading glasses. The foldable, wrist-worn design is praised for portability and ease of access. Some users report minor fit or comfort issues, but overall, the product is considered valuable for its unique concept.

Although EyeWris appeared to secure an investment deal on-air in 2023, it remains unclear, three years later, whether the deal was ever formalised. Nevertheless, EyeWris benefited from the Shark Tank effect and has thrived in the market, experiencing growth not only in sales but also in overall value.

