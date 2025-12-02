How old is Sandy Cheeks? Sandy Cheeks is depicted as an adult in the SpongeBob franchise. The character voiced by Carolyn Lawrence is the adventurous and brainy squirrel from Texas. Sandy wears a diving suit and lives in an air-filled glass tree dome to survive underwater.

Key takeaways

Sandy Cheeks debuted in the SpongeBob SquarePants animated show in May 1999 on Nickelodeon.

animated show in on Nickelodeon. Her exact age is unknown, but she was born on 17 November in Houston, Texas.

in Houston, Texas. The character is depicted as an adult over 18 years old, since she lives alone in her Treedome.

since she lives alone in her Treedome. Some sources indicate that she is in her mid-20s as of 2025.

How old is Sandy Cheeks supposed to be in the SpongeBob franchise?

Sandy Cheeks' exact age on the show is unknown, although she is an adult. She has been an ageless-animated character since the show's inception in 1999, remaining so to the present day.

Sandy Cheeks' birthday is 17 November, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio. Although her year of birth is not mentioned, her age could be determined by various factors from the show.

Sandy relocated from her hometown, Houston, Texas, and moved alone into the Treedome, indicating that she was already 18 years old. According to a post by Fandom published in April 2023, Sandy Cheeks' age was 24. That makes her 26 years old as of November 2025.

A look at Sandy Cheeks' background

Sandy Cheeks is one of the main cartoon characters in the SpongeBob SquarePants series. She is an intelligent anthropomorphic flying squirrel and scientist known for her athletic skills. The character was introduced in an episode titled Tea at the Treedome, which premiered on 1 May 1999.

Sandy's parents are Ma and Pa Cheeks. She has four siblings: two brothers, Randy and Rowdy, and two sisters, Rosy and Rosie.

Who voices Sandy Cheeks?

Actress Carolyn Lawrence is the voice behind the character. She is a versatile voice actor renowned for voicing numerous popular roles on television and in video games. Other than Sandy Cheeks, she has voiced Orel Puppington in Morel Orel, Cindy Vortex in Jimmy Neutron, Mandragora in Winx Club, and Ashley Graham in Resident Evil 4 video game.

Are Sandy Cheeks and SpongeBob married?

Sandy Cheeks and SpongeBob are not married in the SpongeBob SquarePants universe. Speculation arose after the episode titled Truth or Square, in which a wedding scene was featured.

However, the "wedding" was part of a play and not a real marriage. Furthermore, Stephen Hillenburg, the series creator, clarified that SpongeBob's character was not intended to have romantic relationships. According to People, he stated that he always thought of him as asexual, like other sea sponges.

FAQs

Who is Sandy Cheeks? Sandy is a smart anthropomorphic flying squirrel in the SpongeBob SquarePants series. What is Sandy Cheeks' age? Sandy Cheeks' exact age is unknown, but she is an adult. When was Sandy Cheeks born? The character was born on 17 November in Houston, Texas, United States. Who is the voice actor for the role of Sandy Cheeks? American actress Carolyn Lawrence voices the anime character. How old is the actor of "Sandy Cheeks"? Carolyn Lawrence is 58 years old as of 2025. She was born on 13 February 1967 in Baltimore, Maryland, United States. Who is the oldest character in SpongeBob? In the original SpongeBob SquarePants series, Old Man Jenkins is the oldest.

Sandy Cheeks' exact age remains unknown. However, the character voiced by Carolyn Lawrence is depicted as an adult in the SpongeBob SquarePants series. Sandy was born on 17 November in Houston, Texas, and lives at Treedome.

