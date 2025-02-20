How old is Peni Parker in the Marvel franchise? A detailed analysis

How old is Peni Parker in the Marvel franchise? Peni Parker is depicted as a teenager in the franchise. Parker is a superhero high school student in the Marvel Comics universe and an alternate version of Spider-Man. She inherits the SP//dr suit after her father dies in Marvel Rival.

Peni Parker in her school uniform from different scenes. Photo: @penii_parkerr on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Peni Parker's age in the Marvel franchise varies depending on the continuity.

Peni was nine when her father died.

In some comics, Pen is a 14-year-old teenager.

In Spider-Verse (2018), she is a high school student aged between 15 and 16 years old .

(2018), she is a high school student aged between . In Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020), Parker is a high school student aged between 14 and 16 years old.

How old is Peni Parker in the Marvel Rivals?

Although Peni Parker’s age is not mentioned anywhere in Marvel Rivals, she is depicted as a 14-year-old in Edge of Spider-Verse (2014) and some comics.

In Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales video game, Pen is depicted as younger than Miles Morales who is 17 years old. Therefore, she is likely to be around 14 and 16 years old.

How tall is Peni Parker?

Peni Parker is 4 feet 11 inches equivalent to 150 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 105 pounds which is equivalent to 48 kilograms.

Who created Peni Parker?

Peni Parker is seated in her uniform with a backpack (L), and the Marvel character with bubble gum while sitting on a tract (R). Photo: @penii_parkerr on Instagram (modified by author)

The anime character was created by Gerard Way and Jake Wyatt. Gerald is a writer and lead vocalist of My Chemical Romance. He is also the creator of The Umbrella Academy comic book series.

Jake Wyatt is a comic book artist who designed Peni Parker's SP//dr suit. He has worked on other comic book series such as Adventure Time and Ms. Marvel.

What are Peni Parker's abilities?

In Marvel Rivals, the fictional character has abilities enhanced by the mech suite that she uses to protect her city from enemies. These abilities include the following:

Arachno-mines: An active ability to lock down key areas of the map.

An active ability to lock down key areas of the map. Wall crawl: A passive ability to climb high walls.

A passive ability to climb high walls. Armour's expulsion: Utilised when teaming up with other allies.

Utilised when teaming up with other allies. Spider-sweeper: An ultimate ability to boost her health and speed.

Was Peni Parker bitten?

Yes, the character allowed herself to be bitten by a radioactive spider. According to Time, after Peni was bitten, she was able to control and form a psychic bond with the spider that controls the CPU of the SP//dr suit.Peni and her sensational SP//dr suit are devoted to protecting the Web of Life and Destiny.

What happened to Peni Parker?

Peni Parker was corrupted by Shathra but later freed after the Web of Life was restored. By the end, she lost her SP//dr suit, leaving her future uncertain.

FAQs

Who is Peni Parker? She is an animated fictional character in Marvel Rivals. How old is Peni Parker in Marvel? The character's age is between 14 and 16 years old. What are Peni Parker's abilities? Parker has extraordinary abilities like Arachno-mines, wall crawl, armour expulsion, and spider-sweeper. What is Peni Parker's Venom? In Marvel Rivals, Peni Parker's Venom is a version of SP//dr that has gone rogue and has committed terrible acts. This version of SP//dr is similar to EVA-03. Who are the creators of the Peni Parker character? Peni was created by Gerard Way and Jake Wyatt.

Peni Parker’s exact age isn’t explicitly stated in the Marvel franchise, but she is estimated to be between 14 and 16 years old. As a young pilot of the SP//dr suit, she remains a unique and intriguing addition to the Spider-Verse.

