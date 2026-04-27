Former Big Brother Naija housemate Cross caused a massive stir during his white wedding ceremony after sharing a rare moment on the dance floor

The reality TV star and his mother sparked mixed reactions online when they shared an on-the-lips kiss while enjoying their special mother-son dance at the star-studded Abuja event

Many social media users heavily criticised the public display of affection, while a few others defended the sweet gesture as a harmless modern expression of deep family love

BBNaija star Ikechukwu Okonkwo, popularly known as Cross, sparked online debate after he kissed his mother on the lips during their dance at his wedding.

The moment happened during Cross’ white wedding to his partner, Chinonso Onyebuchi, which took place in Abuja and was officiated by Pastor Jerry Eze.

BBNaija's Cross Okonkwo kisses his mother on the lips during wedding dance in Abuja, sparking massive debate online. Photo: crossda_boss/dammiedammie35

Source: Instagram

During the mother-son dance, Cross and his mother shared an on-the-lips kiss in front of guests. A video of the scene spread online, drawing attention from Nigerians across social media.

Cross, who rose to fame during the Shine Ya Eye season of Big Brother Naija, had kept his relationship private for a long time before announcing the April 25 wedding date earlier in the year.

The ceremony attracted many guests, including former vice president Atiku Abubakar, celebrities and well-wishers who came to celebrate the couple.

While the wedding marked a major personal milestone for the reality star, the viral clip shifted focus to the emotional but controversial moment with his mother.

Some netizens described the gesture as a simple act of love between a son and the woman who raised him.

Others, however, said it crossed a line and did not align with Nigerian cultural expectations about respect and family boundaries.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Cross kissing his mother

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Opinions ranged from outright disapproval to full support for the mother-son moment.

@JimieAbiola said:

"The yoruba blood in me find this unimpressive and unfascinating"

@priscanall commented:

"Cross and mum kiss at wedding. Bros turned family reunion to romance scene. Naija weddings don enter Hollywood level. Next na proposal to aunty?"

@MondayCaroline wrote:

"Why will a son kiss his mother on the lips! Bro this is Africa and not abroad copy copy"

@WaleSuccess3 reacted:

"Thank God he did it in the public so tomorrow the wife should not be suspecting anything if they do it in the room"

@wayveeofficial said:

"You go just know say na nepo. Lapo people no Dey try all these kine things"

@mamsee001 wrote:

"What is wrong with that ? Make una rest"

BBNaija reality star Cross causes an uproar after kissing his mother on the lips at his Abuja wedding. Photo: crossda_boss

Source: Instagram

Cross in tears as his bride walks down the aisle

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cross stirred emotions online with touching moments from his wedding celebration.

He had shared a video announcing that the final leg of the ceremony would take place on April 25, 2026, as clips from the event began trending online.

One viral video showed him in tears as he watched his wife walk down the aisle with her father, while another captured their first kiss as Pastor Jerry Eze officiated the ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng