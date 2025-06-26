Veteran Nigerian galala singer, Daddy Showkey, has shared a never-before-heard story about his life

The singer, who recently joined renowned Fuji musician Pasuma on stage during a performance, gave him accolades

According to Daddy Showkey, Pasuma came through for him when no one else did, sharing the story of how he helped him during a challenging time

Daddy Showkey, a Nigerian music icon (John Asiemo) has shared a heartfelt revelation about the kindness of Fuji star Alabi Pasuma.

During a live performance at a celebrity event, Pasuma joined Daddy Showkey on stage, and the latter recounted a touching story about their friendship.

As stated by the singer that after suffering a near-fatal accident in 2007, Pasuma was the only friend who stood by him, supporting his family with food for three years while he was hospitalised.

This act of kindness has left a lasting impression on Daddy Showkey, who described Pasuma as his only true friend in the entertainment industry.

According to the Nation Newspaper, Daddy Showkey noted that many of his colleagues turned their backs on him during his time of need, with some even refusing to offer help when he visited their homes seeking support.

This experience left a lasting impact on the galala singer, who is grateful for Pasuma's loyalty and kindness. The video of the emotional revelation has since gone viral, highlighting the strong bond between the two musicians.

In Showkey's words:

"You see, this man, he stood by me during bad times and good times. Many people didn’t see me in public or sing for years because I had an accident in 2007. I was in the hospital for three years. Pasuma was the one taking care of my family. I can never forget him in my life."

"After I recovered, I visited others but they didn’t give me the opportunity to see them not to talk of helping. When I got to their houses they would tell me that they were not around even when they were inside the house."

It will be recalled that the veteran singer called off a planned visit to Minna after Governor Mohammed Bago ordered the arrest of people with dreadlocks.

The singer questioned if dreadlocks were responsible for Nigeria’s insecurity, and demanded respect for cultural identity.

After the backlash, Bago reversed the controversial order following public outcry and celebrity backlash.

Pasuma reportedly attacked in Ikire

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian veteran Fuji musician Wasiu Alabi Pasuma was reportedly attacked by unknown men.

The singer was with his band members when the unfortunate incident occurred in Ikire, Osun State.

The said video circulating on social media showed Pasuma's bus riddled with bullets, while another car in the convoy appeared slightly damaged.

