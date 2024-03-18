More information has recently emerged about Lord Lamba and Big Brother Naija Queen Mercy Atang's turbulent relationship

In a fresh leaked WhatsApp chat, Queen purportedly criticised Lord Lamba for not being present for their daughter and doubting her paternity from birth

She further said that he only sent N150,000 each month for their daughter's care, which was not enough

More receipts surfaced online about the ongoing saga between BBNaija Queen Mercy Atang and comedian Lord Lamba.

Legit.ng earlier reported that, in a viral chat, Lord Lamba disclosed how Queen blocked him on social media platforms and refused to grant him access to his daughter.

Lamba also accused Queen of cheating on him while the two were still together. Recall that the BBNaija star married her lover, Deji David Oyekanmi, on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

BBNaija Queen reveals more about Lamba in new leaked chats. Credit: @lordlamba, @queenmaercyatang

Source: Instagram

However, a complete version of the earlier leaked chats made their way online. In the WhatsApp conversation, Queen was seen complaining about how Lord Lamba's mother never acquitted her and her newborn.

The lengthy conversation also revealed that the skit maker only provided N150k for the newborn's upkeep.

The mother of one, in her rant, accused Lamba of conducting a DNA test for their daughter the first time she visited his Lagos abode.

She also stated that she had been very loyal during their relationship despite his attempts to depict her as a cheater. She also accused him of having affairs with several girls while they were together.

See the conversations below:

Reactions trial BBNaija Queen and Lord Lamba's chat

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

pretty_djnazzy:

"Lmao I RSVP you since February 3rd and you’re replying on the 17? Muah blocked."

mary_echendu:

"He wanted to use the child as an avenue to manipulate her into continually sleeping with her but it didn’t work , yes they live in Lagos island so 150k is nothing over there and by the way if lamba had money to travel round the world with different girls ,giving his child ‘s mother 500k monthly for baby food , diapers and hospital visits won’t kill him … since he hardly replies to messages when queen writes him … like I said earlier may the little girl not meet a man like his father in future … who wants a woman to get a woman pregnant and shy away from his responsibilities am sure he won’t want his daughter to meet a man like him !!!"

shebaby131:

"All of you jumping on the 150k‍♀️ forst Lamba didn’t acknowledge the dates been set for him to see his kids, he didn’t reach out or asked about the kid for a while till Queen got engaged.. Enemy of progress in form of a man! God forbid."

kingronke:

"A narcissist will ignore the content of an important message and just move to the conversation that favors them."

payscence:

"He’s just pained someone else could wife her. He obviously had no good intentions for their relationship."

tianareginald:

"His mom said Keilah isn't beautiful like Lamba when Lamba was born?!?! That's so laughable because if not for Queen where Lamba wan see fine pikin bikonu?!?! "

moyosoreoluwae:

“Your comedy with me is way better than all the skits you have ever made” Every thing I know about them don dey choke against my will."

sandraaladimma:

"One thing I know is that,if he wanted to be seeing the daughter everyday then he would have married her. So far you didn’t marry that lady,my dear you’ll have to book appointments to see your child cos she can’t put her life on hold cos of you."

Queen's hubby speaks about Lord Lamba's daughter

Legit.ng previously reported that Queen’s husband, Deji, opened up about his bond with Lord Lamba’s daughter, Keilah.

In a video from their court wedding, Queen’s husband took to the stage to give a speech and spoke on the bond he shared with Lord Lamba’s daughter.

He disclosed that they bonded so well that the little girl called him ‘dada’ first.

Source: Legit.ng