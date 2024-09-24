Former housemate in the Big Brother Naija show Action Ben has reacted to the way he was being bossed around on the show

While granting an interview, he noted that he didn't see Biggie's face he would have reacted to the way the faceless man was sending everyone around

Ben added that he doesn't mind being shown the door of the reality show because of his action

Reality show star, Action Ben, has opened up about his days as a housemate on the Big Brother reality show.

Legit.ng had reported that Ben was the 13th housemate to be evicted from the biggest reality show in Nigeria.

Action Ben speaks about Big Brother. Photo credit @actionben

Source: Instagram

After his exit, he granted an interview to Net.ng, where he spoke about what happened on the show.

He called out Big Brother for always acting as the boss and sending everyone around. He noted that he would have “para” for the person, but it was unfortunate that he didn't see the person's face.

Action Ben speaks about his action

In the recording, the former housemate who reunited with his family explained that if he had reacted to the way Biggie treated him, he wouldn't have minded the consequences of his action.

He added that he might have been shown the door, and he would just exit the show.

Action Ben also added that even if he had reacted while on the show, he would have been helpless because he could only hear Biggie's voice and cannot identify who was talking as Biggie.

See the video here:

Action Ben to take action against Handi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the reality show star, who was evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show, had planned to sue some housemates.

Ben was accused by Wanni of touching her sister, Handi on her private body while she was sleeping, and it led to a disagreement on the show.

In an interview conducted by Classic FM, he said he will take action against the twins but was waiting for the CCTV footage. He added that he had spoken to the organisers of the show for the footage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng