A winner has finally emerged on the BBNaija No Loose Guard season after 10 weeks of entertaining fans

The show host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, announced Kellyrae as the winner of the N60 million grand prize and other juicy gifts

Kellyrae’s win caused a lot of excitement on social media with fans of the show dropping their hot takes

BBNaija No Loose Guard star Kellyrae has finally emerged as the reality show's winner, much to the joy of numerous fans.

On October 6, 2024, the reality show came to its end after 10 weeks, as a total of eight finalists competed for the grand prize.

After what seemed like a long time, Ebuka finally announced that Kellyrae, the married housemate, was the show's winner.

See the moment Kellyrae’s win was announced below:

How fans voted

Kellyrae won the show with a total of 35.95% of the votes, while the first runner-up, Wanni, had 32.48% of the votes. See the voting results below:

BBNaija fans react to Kellyrae’s win

After Kellyrae’s win was announced, social media was buzzing with excitement. While most people celebrated his good fortune, others had reservations about whether he deserved to win.

Read their comments below:

K-Solo reiterated that the money is married:

Bitterleaf said the win was well-deserved:

Jola did not seem pleased with the announcement:

True African said he’s proud of Kelly:

LadyB said Wanni is her own winner:

This tweep said Wanni should have won:

Jola said she doesn’t trust the results:

GenZ tailor said the results were close:

Vera said it was a close one:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

flex_ave_media:

“Married people worldwide I see una hands o 😂😂😂.”

Kanoel_fabrics:

“Very well deserved.!!!!!!!! For a change calm and good behaviour should win.!!!!!!”

A.george_:

“The money is marriiieeeddddd!!!!!!!!!”

Officialhappinessbernard:

“When Nigerians mean you, nobody fit stop am 😂😂😂.”

chinenyeamakwe:

“I knew it when the twin won the car.”

Hairess_gallery:

“When people talk of mago-mago in bbn , i de always laugh! Even if you bribe enter , the viewers hold ALL the power to crown their winner.”

Kellyrae speaks about winning

Legit.ng had reported that the housemate had stated that he would prefer to win the prize money than for his wife to take home the title and the money.

Biggie had separated the pair in the house, and each housemate was competing individually for the money.

While discussing with his colleagues, he shared his decision with them and gave reasons for saying such.

