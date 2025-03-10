Teddy A is a super proud husband right now following Bambam's latest achievement in the movie industry

The mother-of-two actively delved into Nollywood in 2024 and has been breaking barriers ever since

Her most recent performance is being celebrated by all including her husband Teddy A who shared a lengthy post to this effect

Bambam, whose real name is Bamike Olawunmi Anibuyan is the name on everyone's lips now. This trails her performance in the new movie "Love in Every Word" with popular actor Uzor Arukwe.

Her husband Teddy A has shared a post to celebrate his lovely wife for her outstanding performance in the YouTube movie that now has over 2 million views in just a couple of days.

The proud hubby described his wife as a sweet, loving, intelligent classy and a lover of God.

Teddy A wrote:

"Bamike mi, my rare fabric, iyawo mi, i’m so glad the world is finally seeing your awesomeness on screen, off screen you’re the same, effortlessly classy, gentle, a wonderful mother, kind, so intelligent, hardworking, super talented, adorable, stubborn 😂, sweet, full of value, high morals and most of all God fearing."

"I can’t wait to see you feature in the BIGGEST projects in Nollywood, the world is yours and I’m here rooting for you all the way. I love you so much and I’m here to say keep killing it. Delay is never denial. I’m so proud of you baby! 😍😁."

See his post below:

Fans celebrate Bambam's new movie

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@b.a.ediamond said:

"You try oooo!!! Our king allowing our girl to me limitless! Power couples 💯."

@bammybestowed:

"Baby… I’m blushing like a fool! 😍 Odogwu’m, thank you, thank you for seeing me, for loving me, and for being my biggest cheerleader. Your support means the world to me. I love how you love all of me like that… and I love you even more for it. Always and forever, my king. ❤️"

@bashli0n said:

"Her or Chelsea Oya choose one egbon mi."

@lyndynussy said:

"She’s such a rare gem 💎 loved her since BBN even when others had a different opinion about her at the time. Her aura is pleasant."

@specialbaby62 said:

"What a supportive husband 😍😍 I love you both 💖."

@the_nordrheiner said:

"Dear Bam Bam,in Uganda we love you equally,you’re a 💫 gal."

@jezzjewelriess said:

"Show me a man who is not intimidated by the success of his wife..Very confident in himself..God bless you Teddy A."

@dammy_prodigy said:

"My elegant Queen,cheers to seeing more of you on my screen."

@chim_ama_kaa said:

"Chaai,Bambam is just so soft,calm and so beautiful ..Teddy A Omo na Gold you marry coz Nigerian women are mostly Obi akpo🤣🤣."

Teddy A reveals how He proposed to Bambam

Legit.ng earlier reported that Big Brother Naija ex-housemates, Teddy A and Bambam, have been married for almost five years, to the joy of their fans.

On media personality Nedu's podcast, Teddy revealed the moment he finally proposed to his wife after their BBNaija romance.

According to the reality star, the relationship was already headed for the rocks, as they had been fighting for two weeks.

