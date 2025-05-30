Former Big Brother Naija star Sheggz left many gushing as he specially spilt his love for Bella on her birthday

Videos went round showing the luxury gifts the male reality TV star bought for his woman, alongside the private party

The viral clip also captured Bella’s best friend Phyna in the midst of the celebration, igniting reactions online

The BBNaija Level Up love birds, Sheggz (born Segun Daniel Olusemo) and Bella (born Chidimma Esther Okagbue) have continued to defy expectations and capture hearts with their blossoming love.

Videos went round recently showing how Sheggz surprised his partner with lavish gifts consisting of premium Chanel jewellery and a lovely pair of designer heels to commemorate her birthday.

Sheggz spoils Bella with luxury gifts as she turns 28

The surprise took place in a gorgeously decorated room, complete with balloons, confetti, and passionate enthusiasm.

Bella's best friend, Phyna, was right by her side, adding to the warmth of the moment.

Fans celebrate BBNaija Bella on her birthday

The celebration rapidly gained attention from followers online, many of whom were moved by the couple's calm fortitude and constant romance.

melanin_ruth_ said:

This relationship has actually lasted more than a lot of people expected

nene_george said:

"The relationship we didn’t see lasting but we’re all surprised. Good for them!!!"

mz__tianah said:

"Phyna and Bella’s friendship is one we didn’t see coming, and it’s beautiful to see😍😍."

slimwhyte1 said:

"Wow these two are still together? that’s good."

jenniferben37 said:

"No drama published on line ,calm , reserved Bella your relationship will last forever ❤️❤️❤️send love from my room 🙌🙏🥂."

tolus_tools said:

They should sha do quick😌."

spicekluxuryadd_14 said:

"Big SHELLA 😍❤️ Happy birthday beautiful Bella 😍❤️."

kayceemillz said:

"This looks very realistic 😍."

classic.bijou said:

"Very realistic gifts and love🥰."

melanie_roserrose said:

"Dem last abi dem no last 😂😂 yeye people. Congratulations big bella😍."

realtornelly said:

"Are they still dating till now,no ring yet😢."

gifteesfine said:

"When will your scrolling and saying awww end? Yes you I’m talking to you 😂."

goldy_jane5 said:

"Some of you have been dating for years no ring. But here you are projecting on others. Ndi perfect lives association of Nigeria, social media chapter."

gifted_okon said:

"Wait are these two still doing boyfriend and girlfriend? How many years relationship please? No na bro put a ring on that finger."

takim9133 wrote:

"Somebody wearing beauty's throwback hair 😍."

jane_kearing said:

"Bella is so beautiful with a flawless skin 🔥😍."

queendara__ said:

"She is 29 yet some mama will be claiming 24,25 and 27 forever lol."

val_sampson95 said:

"Jealousy hide me inside one of those boxes 😂."

wunmi_000 wrote:

"And that’s how you hand over a gift to your girlfriend? No hug, kiss, nothing! 😮"

Sheggz celebrates Bella with luxury gifts as she turns 28. Credit: @bellaokagbue

BBNaija's Phyna hails Bella

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Phyna was happy with the kind of clap back her friend and colleague gave a troll who abused her.

A lady, known as Jessica, had posted a video of Bella singing. She attempted to mock the reality star because of her vocal texture. Bella had to curse her and her unborn children in a lengthy post.

Reacting to the outburst, Phyna rated Bella's response and said she was giving her 10 for it.

